Kroger Celebrates Hunger Action Month with Round Up Campaign

 Customers can round up purchases with 100 percent of donations going to the Feeding America® network of local food banks in September

CINCINNATI, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co.'s (NYSE: KR) Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation today announced its annual Hunger Action Month Campaign, giving customers the option to round up at the register and donate to their local food bank.  Hunger Action Month is an annual nationwide month of action to spread awareness and encourage everyone to join the movement to end hunger.

"We are continually inspired by the generosity and passion of our customers in our shared mission to end hunger in our communities," said Keith Dailey, Kroger's group vice president of corporate affairs and chief sustainability officer. "Their kindness is the true embodiment of living Our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit. Together with our dedicated associates, customers and community food banks, we are proud of the progress we achieved toward our goal of ensuring no one goes to bed hungry."

When Kroger launched its Zero Hunger | Zero Waste plan in 2017, it committed to donating three billion meals by 2025. The retailer achieved that milestone in the first quarter of 2023, more than two years ahead of its goal, as a result of strategic focus and engagement. The plan expresses the company's mission to solve a fundamental absurdity at the center of our food system: 40% of food goes to waste every year, and one in eight people in America struggle with hunger. As part of the bold Zero Hunger | Zero Waste plan, Kroger recently announced that upon completion of the merger with Albertsons Cos., the combined company will donate 10 billion meals by 2030 to feed people struggling with hunger.

Feeding America is the nation's largest hunger relief organization. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, the Feeding America network collects food and financial donations, moves and distributes food to people who experience food insecurity. Community members can find their local Feeding America food bank here.

To learn more about Zero Hunger | Zero Waste, visit here.

About Kroger
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

