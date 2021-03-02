Kroger Continues to Support Disaster Response to Uplift Communities Affected by Texas Winter Storm

"Texas is resilient and has weathered many storms – coming out stronger each time," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO. "Kroger has been there to support Texans every time, always focusing on ensuring our associates and communities have the resources they need to rebuild. I'm especially grateful to our Dallas and Houston store, distribution center, manufacturing, pharmacy and office teams who have worked tirelessly over the past couple of weeks to uplift our associates, customers and communities."

Kroger has made it easy for customers to support relief efforts by providing a donation option during checkout in Dallas-Fort Worth and Greater Houston stores, benefitting the American Red Cross, which is supported annually by The Kroger Co. Foundation through $500,000 in funding to back disaster response efforts. Customers can donate to the in-store fundraiser through the end of March.

The Kroger Co. Foundation has also committed $190,000 to Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson's Disaster Relief Fund and $180,000 to the Houston Harris County Winter Storm Relief Fund, created by Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. Kroger also continues to partner with additional Texas cities to provide critical recovery resources.

"As we continue to recover from this awful crisis, we need an all-hands-on-deck approach from governmental entities, nonprofits, and our business community," said Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson. "Kroger has been a wonderful partner for the City of Dallas in the past, and I am grateful for their continued support of our people."

"Recently, as our city was faced with the lowest temperatures seen in years, widespread power outages and homes with no access to water, I witnessed our communities coming together to immediately support each other," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. "We would like to thank Kroger for their donation of more than 3,000 cases of bottled water to support those in need, and for their donation of $180,000 to the Houston Harris County Winter Storm Relief Fund."

Like many residents and retailers, Kroger experienced power outages, rolling blackouts and compromised pipes at its distribution centers and stores. As regions regained power, Kroger resumed providing fresh food to neighboring communities with the support of an inspired team of associates, who continue to Feed the Human Spirit every day. COVID-19 vaccine sites have also since resumed. As of March 1, 2021, Kroger Health has administered more than 600,000 COVID-19 vaccines in 26 states, including Texas, to essential health care workers, skilled-nursing facilities, elderly populations, educators and eligible associates. Kroger Health is now receiving and administering vaccines at 1,500 of its 2,200 family of pharmacies. Customers can contact 866-211-5320 or visit Kroger.com/CovidCare to schedule an appointment.

About The Kroger Co. – Dallas Division

Kroger operates 109 retail food stores in the Dallas division. Our 15,000+ division associates are dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™, serving the region through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

About The Kroger Co. – Houston Division

The Kroger Houston Division operates more than 100 stores in SE Texas and Louisiana and employs over 18,000 associates. Last year, Kroger Houston donated $1.9M to local non-profit organizations and schools and donated 2.6M pounds of food to local food banks through its #ZeroHungerZeroWaste initiative. To learn more about The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

