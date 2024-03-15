Kroger Delivers Convenience and Fresh for Springtime Travelers

The Kroger Co.

15 Mar, 2024, 11:30 ET

Retailer offers quick, hassle-free options ahead of a busy travel season

CINCINNATI, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is sharing quick and easy spring break travel prep ideas, delivering fresh products, friendly service and affordable prices directly to customers' destinations.

"Whether you're planning a road trip to visit family and friends, gearing up for relaxation on the beach or seeking thrills at your favorite theme park, we look forward to connecting more customers to Kroger Delivery," said Rebekah Manis, Senior Director, Kroger Delivery Fulfillment Centers. "Our service enables us to meet our customers' needs during special moments like family vacations, providing exceptional friendly service from our best-in-class uniformed drivers, and a personalized shopping experience with zero-compromise on convenience, value and selection."

When preparing for vacation, the retailer recommends travelers check Kroger Delivery availability at their destination to stock up on vacation essentials when away from home. For customer's looking for easy snack and meal solutions during a getaway, be sure to check out these easy recipes from Kroger's blog, The Fresh Lane:

Take it on the road:

Make it at your destination:

Kroger Delivery brings fresh food and high-quality ingredients directly to customers' doorsteps, with zero compromise on affordability, convenience or selection. Customers can find great prices and easy recipes at Kroger.com or the Kroger app, with more than $600 in savings available in digital coupons. Customers can also take advantage of Kroger's 5X digital coupon event happening through March 26.

Save even more with Boost by Kroger Plus, the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99

