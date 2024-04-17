Kroger Invites Prospective Associates to Discover a Career

Company hiring for salaried and hourly roles in retail, supply chain, healthcare and delivery

CINCINNATI, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), today announced it is seeking to hire new associates for opportunities in retail, supply chain, healthcare and delivery to meet the company's ongoing staffing needs heading into the spring season. Candidates are invited to explore rewarding roles across the business, from cashiers, baggers and deli bakery clerks to pharmacy technicians, Kroger delivery drivers and many more.

"Led by our purpose to Feed the Human Spirit, we are gearing up to hire associates who are passionate about making a difference for our customers and communities," said Tim Massa, senior vice president and chief people officer. "We are committed to offering associates a culture of opportunity and a career with purpose, from early talent and veterans to justice-impacted individuals and those seeking a new challenge. While many may join our team in pursuit of a job, we truly want to help our associates discover a fulfilling career."

Kroger, recognized for its industry-leading benefits, culture and commitment to creating a workplace that respects and values every community, has been named a top place to work by the American Association of People with Disabilities and Disability:IN™, was honored by Handshake for excellence in early career hiring, named a best workplace for diverse professionals by Mogul, earned recognition from Newsweek as One of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and ranked among Computerworld's Top 100 best places to work in IT.

A longtime supporter of service members and military families, Kroger is committed to providing opportunities that support veterans' unique needs. In the last 10 years, Kroger hired more than 50,000 veterans in stores, technology, logistics and more. The retailer continues to support veteran associates through the Veterans Associate Resource Group (ARG) uniting Kroger veterans and veteran supporters. ARG members share the common purpose of highlighting the talents and strengths of associates with military experience through education, mentoring and networking while supporting veterans in need within local communities. Kroger is proud to be the largest cumulative donor to the United Service Organizations (USO) in the organization's 82-year history.

Kroger also invites students considering a career in retail to join the company through seasonal internships. Kroger internship programs provide an inclusive, engaging experience with one-on-one mentorship, as well as coaching and guidance from managers.

"With six generations making up our workforce, Kroger understands the importance of early talent development and how impactful internship programs can define company culture for years to come," said Dawn Gilmore, senior director of talent acquisition. "We are looking forward to welcoming 286 summer interns this season as they embark on their professional career at Kroger. Interns work on real projects leading to real results, they gain business knowledge and get first-hand experience with senior leaders, valuable networking opportunities and career development skills."

Kroger offers resources, benefits, and training, to support and develop associates including:

Wages & Benefits: Kroger provides comprehensive compensation packages, including competitive salaries and wages, healthcare and retirement.

Continued Education & Tuition Reimbursement: Kroger offers tuition reimbursement program, offering up to $21,000 for both part-time and full-time associates, covers GED courses to Ph.D. programs. Since its inception, this program has approximately $54 million to empower associates at the Kroger Family of Companies further their education with 94% of the recipients being hourly associates.

for both part-time and full-time associates, covers GED courses to Ph.D. programs. Since its inception, this program has approximately to empower associates at the Kroger Family of Companies further their education with 94% of the recipients being hourly associates. Training & Development: Kroger offers on-demand, role-specific training and resources through internal channels and modern learning platforms, as well as leadership, career advancement and diversity, equity and inclusion training.

Health & Wellness: Kroger continues to support associates' safety, health and well-being. Associates have access to resources like The Well-Being Assistant powered by Magellan Health that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and offers free counseling sessions, and BetterHelp virtual counseling.

Financial Wellness: Kroger offers free financial counseling through the Goldman Sachs Ayco tool, giving associates access to coaches as well as online tools and resources to create a savings plan, learn how to avoid common financial pitfalls and explore opportunities to maximize all available company benefits.

Perks & Discounts: Kroger provides flexible scheduling, discounts on groceries, electronics, streaming services, travel and more.

The company is offering a free year of Boost by Kroger Plus at the $59 membership level for all current and newly hired associates now through December 31, 2024. Boost by Kroger Plus offers members free next-day delivery, exclusive savings and 2X Fuel Points for every $1 spent. Members can save up to $1,000 per year on fuel, groceries and delivery fees, any way they shop.

Those seeking a fresh opportunity are invited to apply using an all-new, mobile-friendly candidate experience. This makes it easier than ever to find the perfect role, seamlessly apply using profile import capabilities from LinkedIn or Indeed and join the Kroger team – quickly. Visit krogerfamilycareers.com to learn more about pursuing a career at Kroger.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.