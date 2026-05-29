Kroger Earns Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health for Fifth Consecutive Year

Retailer receives gold distinction for commitment to mental health

CINCINNATI, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America's grocer, today announced it has been awarded a 2026 Gold Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health, the nation's top recognition for U.S. employers committed to creating mentally healthy workplaces. The Bell Seal is issued by Mental Health America, the nation's leading nonprofit dedicated to promoting mental health and well-being of all people living in the U.S.

Mental Health America’s Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health is the nation’s leading recognition for U.S. employers committed to creating mentally healthy workplaces.

"We want Kroger to be a place where people feel supported and can take care of themselves, not just at work, but in their everyday lives," said Tim Massa, Kroger's executive vice president and chief experience officer. "This recognition is important because it reflects the real steps we're taking to support mental health, offer strong benefits and create a culture where people feel cared for and respected."

Kroger was recognized in several categories for its offerings, programs and benefits to support associates' mental health and promote a positive workplace culture. Offerings were evaluated in addition to the mental health services included in the retailer's health benefits, wellness initiatives, paid time off and professional development.

Founded in 1909, MHA is the nation's leading national nonprofit dedicated to the promotion of mental health, well-being and prevention. MHA has spent decades researching mental health in the workplace, and in 2019, MHA introduced the Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health to recognize companies and organizations that understand the value of addressing mental health at work and implement policies and practices that support employee wellbeing.

Visit krogerfamilycareers.com to learn more about pursuing a career at Kroger.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies more than 400,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through an eCommerce experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.