Kroger Senior Vice President Valerie Jabbar Announces Retirement After 38 Years of Service

CINCINNATI, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. today announced that Valerie Jabbar, senior vice president of Retail Divisions, retired in May after 38 years of service.

Jabbar began her career with Kroger's Fry's division in 1987 as a clerk and rose through a series of progressive leadership roles across multiple divisions, including district manager, vice president of Merchandising, division president of Ralphs, and group vice president of Center Store Merchandising before assuming her current role in 2021.

"Val's journey from store clerk to senior vice president is a testament to what's possible at Kroger," said Ron Sargent, Chairman of The Kroger Co. "She shaped teams, developed leaders and touched countless associates across this company for nearly four decades. We wish Val, Sam and their entire family all the best in this well-earned next chapter."

Throughout her career, Jabbar has been recognized as a leader both inside and outside the grocery industry. She was named 2018 Women Executive of the Year by The Shelby Report and is a two-time Progressive Grocer Top Women in Grocery honoree. She has served on the boards of the Salvation Army, WAFC and NextUp, and has been a committed executive sponsor of Kroger's Women's Edge and KePasa Associate Resource Groups.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies more than 400,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through an eCommerce experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.