Kroger Earns Newsweek Recognition as One of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity

CINCINNATI, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), today announced it has been recognized by Newsweek as one of "America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity" for 2024. Kroger received this honor for its commitment to uplifting diversity by fostering a culture that empowers everyone to be their true selves, inspires collaboration and feeds the human spirit.

"As an equal opportunity employer, retailer and community partner, we are driven to bring people from all walks of life together, representing Our Purpose to Feed the Human Spirit," said Tim Massa, senior vice president and chief people officer. "We appreciate this recognition for our ongoing efforts. Everyday our associates serve their communities and make Kroger an outstanding place to work."

Through Kroger's Framework for Action: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, the company is committed to standing together and mobilizing its people, passion, scale and resources to transform Kroger's culture and the communities it serves. This ongoing commitment includes:

Creating a more inclusive culture

Developing diverse talent

Advancing diverse partnerships

Advancing equitable communities

Deeply listening and reporting progress

"Kroger is honored to earn this recognition as it reaffirms the valuable work and lasting impact we are creating throughout the retail industry and in our communities," said Reshamar Short, Kroger's senior director, diversity and inclusion. "Diverse workplaces are a journey and not a destination, and we will continue to work toward creating meaningful progress for all associates."

In cooperation with Plant-A Insights Group, Newsweek interviewed more than 223,000 employees across the United States about their companies' diversity policies and efforts. Respondents shared insights about corporate culture, working environment, and other subjects at both their own companies and others with which they were familiar. The survey yielded more than 1.5 million company reviews.

To learn more about Kroger's Framework for Action: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion plan visit, TheKrogerCo.com/StandingTogether.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

