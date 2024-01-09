Kroger executive Stuart Aitken joins Cincinnati Children's Board of Trustees

CINCINNATI, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincinnati Children's is pleased to announce the appointment of Stuart Aitken to its Board of Trustees. Aitken, an expert in marketing, strategy, data analytics and innovation, will join an esteemed group of community leaders in supporting the nonprofit organization in its journey to be the leader in improving child health.

"We are looking forward to working together for the benefit of kids and families in Cincinnati and around the world." Post this Cincinnati Children’s has welcomed Stuart Aitken as a member of the Board of Trustees.

Aitken, who currently serves as Senior Vice President, Chief Merchant and Marketing Officer at Kroger, brings a wealth of experience to the pediatric health system, having held key leadership positions in both the corporate and nonprofit sectors. His strategic acumen, coupled with a passion for community engagement, makes him an invaluable addition to the Board of Trustees.

"I am so pleased to welcome Stuart," said Liza Smitherman, chair of the Cincinnati Children's Board of Trustees. "He is joining a fantastic group of dedicated leaders, and we are all looking forward to working together for the benefit of kids and families in Cincinnati and around the world."

At Kroger, Aitken is responsible for sales, pricing, promotional and category planning for Fresh Foods, Center Store and General Merchandise categories, as well as Analytics & Execution, e-Commerce and Digital Merchandising, Fuel and Our Brands. As chief marketing officer, he led the company through the 2019 brand transformation.

Aitken joined Kroger as CEO of 84.51°, Kroger's data analytics arm. Before leading 84.51°, he served as CEO of dunnhumby USA, LLC for six years. Prior to that, he was executive vice president and chief marketing officer for arts-and-crafts retailer, Michael's Stores, and for nearly a decade, he led marketing strategies, loyalty marketing, data analytics, innovation and category management at Safeway. Additionally, he was a software programmer in Silicon Valley and a technology professor in Scotland, where he taught AI, analytics and small business management.

"I am honored to join the Board of Trustees at Cincinnati Children's," said Aitken. "The organization is a proven leader in helping all children lead their best possible lives and is an important part of the Cincinnati community. I look forward to helping expand upon the incredible legacy of Cincinnati Children's, including continued growth as a national and international leader and resource for children, families and the best and brightest health professionals."

"We are thrilled to welcome Stuart to the board," said Steve Davis, MD, Cincinnati Children's president and CEO. "His extensive experience coupled with his passion for children and families aligns perfectly with our mission to change the outcome for children."

About Cincinnati Children's

Cincinnati Children's ranks No. 1 in the nation in U.S. News & World Report's 2023-24 listing of Best Children's Hospitals. In addition, Cincinnati Children's is recognized as one of America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune. Established in 1883, Cincinnati Children's is a nonprofit academic health system that is internationally recognized for improving child health and transforming delivery of care through research, education, and innovation. Nearly one-third of the health system's 18,800 employees are engaged in research. Additional information may be found at CincinnatiChildrens.org

SOURCE Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center