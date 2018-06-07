Kroger First Quarter Conference Call With Investors

CINCINNATI, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) announced today it will host its first quarter 2018 earnings conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 21, 2018. Kroger's management team will comment on financial and operational results for the first quarter 2018.

The presentation will broadcast online at ir.kroger.com. Click on "Quarterly Results" to access the event. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available at approximately 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 21, 2018.