Kroger Health, along with Hy-Vee, Convenes Industry Leaders to Shape the Future of Health at Nourishing Change Conference

As chronic disease, GLP-1 adoption, and food for health reshape American healthcare, Kroger Health gathers leaders to explore the grocery store's emerging role as America's most scaled health infrastructure

DES MOINES, Iowa, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), and founder of the Nourishing Change movement, is bringing together more than 1,200 leaders across science, retail, health systems, policy, technology and community to turn ideas into action and accelerate solutions that improve how people eat, access care and live healthier lives. Now in its third year, this convening is hosted in partnership with Hy-Vee and marks the first time another retailer has joined Kroger Health as a co-host, reflecting growing momentum behind cross-industry collaboration to improve health outcomes at scale.

This year's event takes place amid important developments shaping the future of health in America. From the rising prevalence of chronic disease to the rapid adoption of GLP-1 therapies, organizations across healthcare, retail, food, pharmacy, and policy are confronting challenges and opportunities that extend far beyond any one industry. As conversations around prevention, nutrition, and healthcare access continue to evolve, Nourishing Change serves as a forum for leaders to align around practical solutions and collective action.

Reflecting the breadth of those conversations, Nourishing Change gathers leaders from across the organizations shaping health every day. Speakers include Scott Honken of WeightWatchers and Sherry Frey of NielsenIQ, alongside more than 120 experts participating in 50+ sessions spanning retail health, clinical innovation, nutrition science, payer and employer strategy, and public policy. Together, attendees will explore the ideas, partnerships, and approaches needed to help people live healthier lives.

"Improving health outcomes for all Americans takes all of us," said Colleen Lindholz, President of Kroger Health. "The greatest opportunities to improve health come when organizations work together toward a common goal. Kroger Health founded Nourishing Change to bring together the leaders willing to think beyond traditional industry boundaries. When organizations unite around a common purpose, they can help millions of people."

This year's program focuses on three important developments influencing how health is experienced and delivered across the country: the central role of grocery and pharmacy as two of America's most accessible health touchpoints, the growing connection between retail and clinical care, and the impact of GLP-1 medications across food, pharmacy, and healthcare.

"Retail health has an opportunity to make nutrition, pharmacy and care more accessible and meaningful for the communities we serve," said Jim Kirby, Chief Commercial Officer of Kroger Health. "With thousands of pharmacies and healthcare practitioners serving communities nationwide, we see firsthand the difference that can be made when food, pharmacy and clinical care work together."

Nourishing Change is produced in collaboration with Advantage Solutions and a Steering Committee of cross-sector organizations committed to shared progress on health outcomes at scale. To learn more about the Nourishing Change Conference, please visit nourishingchange.com.

About Kroger Health

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., is one of America's leading retail healthcare organizations. Kroger Health and the Kroger Family of Pharmacies and clinics operate more than 2,200 pharmacies in 35 states and 220 clinics in nine states, serving more than 17 million customers annually. Our team of 24,000 healthcare practitioners, including pharmacists, nurse practitioners, dietitians and technicians, believe in practicing at the top of our licenses, enabling "food for health" to help prevent disease before it starts, and helping people live healthier lives. For more information, visit www.kroger.com/health.

About Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 560 business units across nine Midwestern states with sales of more than $14 billion annually. The supermarket chain is synonymous with quality, variety, convenience, healthy lifestyles, culinary expertise and superior customer service. Hy-Vee was recently named one of the top grocery stores in America by USA TODAY. The company's more than 70,000 employees provide "A Helpful Smile in Every Aisle" to customers every day. For additional information, visit www.hy-vee.com.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.