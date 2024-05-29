Kroger Health Announces Nourishing Change Conference to Address the Future of Health and Wellbeing

Conference will convene leaders across healthcare sectors for innovative dialogue on nutrition security, care delivery, community and mental wellbeing

CINCINNATI, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), announced its Nourishing Change Conference, which will take place beginning on the evening of Monday, July 15 through Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at the Hard Rock Casino in Cincinnati. This groundbreaking event is designed to explore the transformative power of nutrition, consumer product goods, technology, retail and other health interventions that can improve the wellbeing of individuals and communities, reflecting Kroger Health's vision to help people live healthier lives.

"Empowering communities is essential for improving health outcomes and ensuring everyone can make healthy choices. It requires a collective effort – from healthcare providers to grocery retailers, policy makers and individuals," said Colleen Lindholz, president, Kroger Health. "With our upcoming Nourishing Change Conference, we're rallying innovators from all corners of business, technology, academia, government and health to discuss how we can collaborate and engage communities to address the barriers that exist for better health. Together, we can redefine the role of food in health and wellness and make a lasting difference in people's lives."

The conference will bring together a diverse group of leaders to explore pioneering products and services that signal what the future of retail, health and nutrition can look like. Discussions will delve into the role these organizations and innovations can play in nourishing the health of our communities. Participants will have the opportunity to personalize their experience through three different tracks, including nutrition insecurity, redefining healthy eating and integrative care.

Panel sessions will cover topics surrounding:

Using Technology to Tackle Health & Nutrition Inequities

Closing Nutrition Gaps in Underserved Communities

The Multifaceted Approach to Weight & Diabetes Management.

The conference will kick off with a networking event and concert on Monday evening, followed by two full days of engaging and impactful keynote and panel discussions. It will also include an emerging brands competition, allowing attendees to interact with up-and-coming companies and learn how their products provide healthy options for customers. Attendees can vote for their favorite emerging brands. The top three brands will have the unique opportunity to present their product and share their brand story on the main stage during the conference.

Additionally, Kroger Health is excited to announce Padma Lakshmi, an Emmy-nominated television host, producer, and food connoisseur who has made significant strides in the culinary world, as a keynote speaker.

"Kroger Health is well positioned to impact people's lives by bridging the gap between food and health. Getting new perspectives through ongoing dialogue, innovation and collaborations empowers us to keep thinking bigger and finding new ways to make health, wellness, and nutrition more accessible to the communities we serve," said Jim Kirby, chief commercial officer of Kroger Health. "We're excited to convene some of the top minds at Nourishing Change to explore how personalized approaches to food and nutrition can proactively combat illness and alleviate the strains on our health system."

Registration is now open to the public via the conference website, along with information about speakers and travel accommodations. To learn more about the Nourishing Change Conference and register for the event, visit nourishingchange.com.

About Kroger Health

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., is one of America's leading retail healthcare organizations. Kroger Health and the Kroger Family of Pharmacies and clinics operate more than 2,200 pharmacies in 35 states and 220 clinics in nine states, serving more than 17 million customers annually. Our team of 24,000 healthcare practitioners, including pharmacists, nurse practitioners, dietitians and technicians, believe in practicing at the top of our licenses, enabling "food as medicine" to help prevent disease before it starts, and helping people live healthier lives. For more information, visit www.kroger.com/health.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

