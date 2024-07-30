Kroger Health Encourages Families to Get a Healthy Start to the New School Year

Vaccines, physicals and balanced nutrition plans help students succeed

CINCINNATI, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), is encouraging families to include vaccines, physicals and balanced nutrition plans in their back-to-school checklists to support a healthy school year.

"Vaccines can protect against several infectious diseases, reducing the risk of contracting serious illnesses such as measles, which we saw a spike in cases nationwide earlier this year," said Dr. Marc Watkins, chief medical officer at Kroger Health. "Staying up to date on routine vaccines lowers the likelihood of missing school due to illness and prevents the spread of diseases within the school community. Additionally, a physical exam allows a healthcare provider to assess overall health, potentially detect any underlying conditions early and address any health concerns before participation in extracurricular activities."

Routine vaccines include:

Before starting kindergarten (ages four-six):

Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis (Tdap)

Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR)

Varicella (Chicken pox)

Polio

Flu (yearly)

COVID (yearly)

Elementary and middle school:

Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertusses (Tdap)

Meningitis

Flu (yearly)

COVID (yearly)

HPV

Junior high and high school:

Meningitis Meningococcal conjugate (2 nd dose at age 16) Serogroup B Meningococcal (ages 16-18)

HPV (only if not previously received)

Flu (yearly)

COVID (yearly)

Pharmacy and clinic practitioners are available to discuss which vaccines are right for customers of all ages. The Little Clinic also provides wellness screenings, annual physicals, routine tests and other important preventive healthcare services for children and adults. For a comprehensive list of vaccinations and services, consult a healthcare provider at your local Kroger Co. Family of Pharmacies or The Little Clinic®.

Healthy meals, especially breakfast and lunch, can play an essential part in keeping students energized throughout the day in the classroom, on the field or when engaging in other extracurricular activities. Balanced nutrition not only contributes to physical health, but to mental well-being, academic performance and overall quality of life.

"Kroger Health is committed to making nutrition accessible and personalized for all. Our registered dietitians, available for virtual care in 44 states, are ready to assist parents and caregivers in creating meal plans that provide nourishment for their families. We aim to simplify the age-old question, 'What's for dinner?' by offering tailored solutions," said Laura Brown, MS, RDN, LDN, director of nutrition, Kroger Health. "Additionally, our OptUP™ tool, available on the Kroger app and Kroger.com, empowers shoppers to discover healthier foods, including after-school snack alternatives, that are similar to their children's favorite treats. Together, we can make every meal and snack an opportunity for better health."

To learn more about Kroger Health's vaccine, clinic or dietitian services, please visit www.kroger.com/health.

About Kroger Health

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., is one of America's leading retail healthcare organizations, serving more than 17 million patients annually. Kroger Family of Pharmacies operate more than 2,200 pharmacies across 35 states and The Little Clinic offers telehealth services in nine states and operates more than 220 in-person clinics in eight states. Our team of 24,000 healthcare practitioners, including pharmacists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, registered dietitians and technicians believe in practicing at the top of our licenses, enabling "food as medicine" to help prevent disease before it starts, and helping people live healthier lives. For more information, visit www.kroger.com/health .

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly 420,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

