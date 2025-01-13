Kroger Health Expands Prescription Drug Safety Education Program to Reach More Than 470 Schools Across the United States

Program teaches teens how to spot signs of prescription drug misuse and abuse

CINCINNATI, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), today announced the expansion of the company's prescription drug safety program for high school students, Prescription Drug Safety: Know the truth. This initiative is part of Kroger Health's ongoing commitment to helping people live healthier lives by raising awareness about the safe use, storage and disposal of prescription medications. It is made available at no cost to middle and high schools through the company's strategic collaboration with EVERFI® the leader in powering social impact through education.

Kroger Health has worked with EVERFI since 2018 to reduce the number of young adults misusing prescription medications. To date, Kroger Health reached more than 170,000 students with critical education that teaches the science behind addiction, the dangers of misuse and the importance of proper medication storage and disposal.

"We have all seen the real dangers that come with misuse of prescription drugs," said Colleen Lindholz, president, Kroger Health. "By expanding this program with EVERFI, we are continuing to help young people recognize the warning signs of drug abuse and misuse."

"Empowering our youth with knowledge about prescription drug safety is not just a necessity, it's a catalyst for transforming communities," said Alice Lee, head of Customer Experience and K-12, EVERFI. "By equipping young people with the tools to make sound decisions, we are laying the foundation for a future where the dangers of drug misuse are drastically reduced, fostering healthier and more resilient communities."

With this program expansion, Kroger Health and EVERFI hope to address the ongoing challenges prescription drug misuse poses by empowering individuals with the tools and knowledge to make safe choices.

