Kroger Health Kicks Off $5 Million #CommunityImmunity Giveaway

The #CommunityImmunity Giveaway was created by Kroger Health to support the Biden Administration's national effort to have at least 70% of U.S. adults receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4.

"Since day one of this pandemic, the Kroger organization's most urgent priority has been the health and safety of our associates, customers, and communities," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO. "Kroger's #CommunityImmunity Giveaway is designed to inspire more adults to get vaccinated and help America recover and move ahead."

How the #CommunityImmunity Giveaway Works:

Between June 3, 2021 and July 10, 2021 , Kroger Health is giving away $5 million , reflecting a $1 million winner each week for five weeks, as well as 50 "groceries for a year," ten each week for five weeks, each valued at $13,000 (which is the equivalent of $250 a week for 52 weeks).

and , Kroger Health is giving away , reflecting a winner each week for five weeks, as well as 50 "groceries for a year," ten each week for five weeks, each valued at (which is the equivalent of a week for 52 weeks). To enter, participants must be 18 years of age or older, and legally reside and physically be located in one of the 50 United States or Washington, D.C.

To enter online, entrants must receive or have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Kroger Family Company location or by a Kroger Family Company healthcare professional at an off-site event.

To schedule a vaccine, visit Kroger.com.

To enter the giveaway and view the Official Rules, visit KrogerGiveaway.com.

Additionally, The Kroger Family of Companies will continue to award a one-time payment of $100 to associates who become fully vaccinated.

As of today, the Kroger Health's organization's pharmacists, nurse practitioners, and healthcare technicians have administered more than 4.7 million COVID-19 vaccines — and that number continues to increase daily. Kroger Health has created more equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine through its scheduling tool, walk-in appointments, and mass vaccination off-site clinics. According to the CDC, 62.8% of adults in America have received at least one vaccination shot.

"Kroger Health is here to help America reach community immunity, using vaccines authorized by the Food and Drug Administration for every race, gender, and various age groups," said Dr. Marc Watkins, Kroger Health's chief medical officer. "We remain committed to helping people live healthier lives and serving as an accessible and knowledgeable COVID-19 vaccination partner and healthcare resource for our enterprise's half a million associates and millions of daily customers. We're hopeful the #CommunityImmunity Giveaway will encourage more people to get vaccinated and prioritize their health and those they care about."

Media Assets

To download Kroger Health vaccination photography and b-roll, visit here.

About Kroger Health

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., is one of America's leading retail healthcare organizations, with over 2,200 pharmacies and 220 clinics in 35 states serving more than 14 million customers. Our organizational team of 22,000 healthcare practitioners - from pharmacists and nurse practitioners, to dietitians and technicians – are committed to helping people live healthier lives. We believe in practicing at the top of our licenses and enabling "food as medicine" to help prevent or manage certain diseases. We are dedicated to providing testing and wellness services to help Americans combat the COVID-19 crisis. Learn more at www.krogerhealth.com.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over nine million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Odds of winning will depend on the total number of entries received. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes only open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C., 18 years of age and older. Sweepstakes begins: 12:00 a.m. ET on 6/3/21; ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on 7/10/21; however, the Sweepstakes consists of 5 separate entry periods with start and end times as more specifically detailed in the full Official Rules . To enter by mail, hand print your full name, complete mailing address, telephone number, email address, date of birth, and the words "Kroger Community Immunity Giveaway" on a plain 3" x 5" piece of paper and mail it in a sealed, stamped and hand printed #10 envelope to: Kroger's Community Immunity Giveaway, 211 Greenwood Ave. 2-2, Promo 511, Bethel, CT 06801. Total ARV of all prizes awarded: $5,650,000. Subject to full Official Rules available at KrogerGiveway.com . Sponsor: The Kroger Co., 1014 Vine Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.

