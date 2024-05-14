Kroger Health Launches New Senior-focused Primary Care in Eight Clinics in Atlanta

The expansion of value-based care offerings through The Little Clinic will help address the growing healthcare needs of seniors in Georgia

ATLANTA, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), is collaborating with Better Health Group, a leading value-based primary care physician group and managed services organization, to launch primary care services for senior patients beginning in eight locations of The Little Clinic LLC (TLC) in Atlanta, Georgia area. These services, available at clinics inside Kroger stores, aim to increase access to comprehensive senior-focused primary care designed to improve health outcomes and patient experience.

"Offering seniors a place to receive care that's expertly provided and convenient is paramount," said James Kirby, chief commercial officer at Kroger Health. "Kroger Health is committed to providing the personalized care our senior citizens deserve, and we make addressing their specific and unique needs a top priority. We are thrilled to provide coordinated senior-focused primary care in the greater Atlanta area, especially in several medically underserved counties."

At these eight Atlanta TLC locations patients will have access to extended in-person visits with a primary care provider to address their healthcare needs. Available services will range from annual wellness visits, preventive care, disease management, customized care plans, and the option to access to Kroger Health services such as nutrition counseling and comprehensive medication reviews.

"We are pleased to enhance the care already provided by Kroger Health," said Mike Polen, CEO of Better Health Group. "This collaboration will create an avenue for seniors to receive the individualized, quality care they need and deserve. It will also allow Better Health Group to continue increasing our reach and spreading our mission to transform sick care into better health care across the nation."

The collaboration with Better Health Group will complement Kroger Health's commitment to its customers looking for a more human approach to health. This offering will also increase access to value-based care focusing first on Medicare Advantage members and traditional Medicare beneficiaries.

To learn more about Kroger Health's senior primary care services, visit www.Kroger.com /seniorcare .

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

About Kroger Health:

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., is one of America's leading retail healthcare organizations. Kroger Health and the Kroger Family of Pharmacies and clinics operate more than 2,200 pharmacies and 226 clinics in 35 states serving more than 17 million customers annually. Our team of 24,000 healthcare practitioners, including pharmacists, nurse practitioners, dietitians and technicians, believe in practicing at the top of our licenses, enabling "food as medicine" to help prevent disease before it starts, and helping people live healthier lives. For more information, visit www.kroger.com/health.

About Better Health Group

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Better Health Group is leading the transition to value-based primary care. Operating in eight states and Puerto Rico, Better Health Group manages care for 285,000 patients enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare ACOs, Managed Medicaid, and Commercial Insurance plans. The company's business lines deliver Better Care, Better Outcomes, and Better Health. To learn more about Better Health Group or VIPcare's value-based primary care model, visit www.BetterHealthGroup.com .

SOURCE The Kroger Co.