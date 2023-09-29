Kroger Health Nourishing Change Summit Convenes Leaders, Advances Food as Medicine Movement

News provided by

The Kroger Co.

29 Sep, 2023, 11:30 ET

CINCINNATI, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), hosted the first Nourishing Change Summit to continue driving momentum in the Food as Medicine conversation that began during the 2022 White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health. The summit brought together a diverse group of leaders from retail, academia and health organizations focused on food and nutrition, healthy communities and more to discuss ways to create positive change by changing the way America eats.

"We have the unique opportunity to provide customers and patients with the resources they need to make healthier food choices and, ultimately, change their health outcomes," said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health. "The future of healthcare isn't volume-based, it's value-based and personalized. Built on the foundation of Kroger Health's industry-leading commitment to Food as Medicine, we are leading thoughtful discussions with a diverse set of leaders who use their broad expertise to create healthier communities."   

During the 2022 White House Conference, Kroger committed to advancing Food as Medicine nationwide. The Nourishing Change Summit built on this conversation to promote an intersectional approach to health and nutrition.

Key learnings from the Nourishing Change Summit include:

  • Collective action across sectors has the power to advance healthier communities.
  • Community members play a key role determining specific local health needs, interventions and desired outcomes.
  • Everyone's health journey is distinct, and effective solutions must be personalized to address individual needs.

"The Nourishing Change Summit provided key insights that will continue to shape our Food as Medicine initiative," said James Kirby, chief commercial officer of Kroger Health. "No single organization can create lasting change. I was inspired by the collaborative, cross-industry relationships I saw being built as we work to achieve these important goals together.  Each of us has a role to play as we bring healthier choices to neighborhoods across America."

"By focusing on a holistic approach to health – working with the mind, body and spirit – we can end hunger and improve health in every community we serve. I am grateful to all the panelists and guests who joined us on this next step in the Food as Medicine movement," added Lindholz.

To learn more about Kroger Health's Food as Medicine initiative, please visit www.krogerhealth.com.

About Kroger Health:

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., is one of America's leading retail healthcare organizations.  Kroger Health and the Kroger Family of Pharmacies and clinics operate more than 2,200 pharmacies and more than 220 clinics in 35 states serving more than 17 million customers annually. Our team of 24,000 associates, including pharmacists, nurse practitioners, dietitians, and technicians, believe in practicing at the top of our licenses, enabling "food as medicine" to help prevent disease before it starts, and helping people live healthier lives. For more information, visit www.kroger.com/health.

About The Kroger Co.:

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.

