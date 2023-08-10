Kroger Health Shares Easy Back-to-School Breakfast Ideas

News provided by

The Kroger Co.

10 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

Make ahead and on-the-go options for busy mornings

CINCINNATI, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), today shared quick and easy kid-and parent-approved back-to-school breakfast ideas.  

"Back-to-school often serves as an annual reset for families, with a recommitment to routines and many times an increased interest in healthful habits," said Taylor Newman, director of nutrition and registered dietitian, Kroger Health. "An easy way to start a back-to-school reset is preparing for success with a simple breakfast plan to tackle busy mornings. Breakfast does not have to be complicated and Kroger offers quick make-ahead and grab-and-go options for a solid start to each day."

The American Academy of Pediatrics cites many health and well-being benefits associated with children and adolescents eating breakfast including, healthier body weights; better memory, attention and test scores; and better overall nutrition.1

To make back-to-school mornings a bit easier and provide students with sustainable energy to start the day, Newman suggests make-ahead breakfasts such as:

For those extra busy mornings, try grab-and-go items such as:

Customers can shop these products and the back-to-school items they need by shopping in-store, through Kroger Pickup or delivered using Boost by Kroger Plus, the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99 a month.

About Kroger
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

About Kroger Health:
Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., is one of America's leading retail healthcare organizations.  Kroger Health and the Kroger Family of Pharmacies and clinics operate more than 2,200 pharmacies and more than 220 clinics in 35 states serving more than 17 million customers annually. Our team of 24,000 associates, including pharmacists, nurse practitioners, dietitians and technicians, believe in practicing at the top of our licenses, enabling "food as medicine" to help prevent disease before it starts, and helping people live healthier lives. For more information, visit www.kroger.com/health.

1 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Breakfast Intake Among Children and Adolescents: United States, 2015–2018. Accessed August 7, 2023.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.

Also from this source

Kroger to Bring More Resources to 700,000+ Associates

Get Back-to-School Vaccinations and Physicals at Kroger

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.