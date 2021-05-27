Kroger Health to Launch #CommunityImmunity $5 Million Giveaway to Encourage Vaccinations

The program comes after a collaboration with the Biden Administration to encourage increased vaccinations as part of the national push to have at least 70% of U.S. adults with at least their first dose by July 10.

"The faster we reach community immunity, the sooner we can all get back to enjoying backyard barbecues, live music and gathering for special occasions," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO. "We greatly appreciate President Joe Biden's leadership and partnership with the private sector to increase vaccinations among the U.S. population, especially people of color and individuals under age 30. As an employer, grocery provider, and community partner, the #CommunityImmunity giveaway is another way we are doing our part to help America recover from the public health crisis and safely return to normal."

As of today, the Kroger Health organization's pharmacists, nurse practitioners, and healthcare technicians have distributed more than 4.6 million COVID-19 vaccines — and that number continues to grow daily.

Kroger Health will announce prizes, official rules, and eligibility next week for the #CommunityImmunity giveaway. Prizes will include five $1 million giveaways for a total of $5 million and 10 free groceries-for-a-year giveaways each week for five weeks, totaling 50 winners.

"To vaccinate more Americans and help bring this pandemic to an end, we all have to do our part, and it's exciting that Kroger is using innovative tactics to encourage vaccinations among its millions of customers across the country," said Ian Sams, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). "Businesses like Kroger are stepping up to the plate to encourage vaccinations, as we pursue President Biden's goal of having 70% of adults with at least their first dose by Independence Day."

