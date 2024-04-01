Kroger Invites Customers to Join in Celebration of Earth Month

Retailer recognizing Earth Month by protecting wildlife, introduces new reusable bags

CINCINNATI, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), today announced it is celebrating Earth Day the entire month of April, kicking off with a contribution from its Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation to World Wildlife Fund (WWF). The company is also sharing progress on its Zero Hunger | Zero Waste milestones and introducing a new reusable bag campaign.

Beginning this month, Kroger will offer specially designed Zero Hunger | Zero Waste reusable bags featuring favorite Kroji characters. With the purchase of each bag, Kroger will donate $1 to the Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation.

"Earth Month is more than a month of awareness, it's a chance to refocus our commitment to advance positive impacts for our planet," said Keith Dailey, Kroger's group vice president of corporate affairs and chief sustainability officer. "Kroger is proud to support healthy, thriving communities during Earth Month and every day through our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste impact plan. We are excited to once again team up with WWF for Earth Month, and we are grateful to our customers who are joining our journey to protect our planet for generations to come."

From now through April 30, customers can round up their purchases to the nearest dollar amount at checkout to benefit WWF, with The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation matching customer donations up to $50,000. One hundred percent of all donations made during the month of April will go directly to WWF, the world's leading conservation organization, working in 100 countries and supported by five million members worldwide. Funds will benefit WWF's conservation and sustainability efforts in our communities, across the country and around the world.

"Over the past decade WWF has worked with Kroger to advance the company's sustainability efforts," said Sheila Bonini, Senior Vice President, Private Sector Engagement at World Wildlife Fund. "We need a healthy planet to produce healthy food, and the generous support from Kroger and their customers helps WWF continue protecting the future of nature."

Kroger is committed to supporting healthy, thriving communities through its signature Zero Hunger | Zero Waste impact plan that emphasizes the unique role the retailer plays across the food system as an employer, food processor, retailer, healthcare provider and more. Since launching its impact plan in 2017, Kroger has given $1.3 billion in giving to hunger relief, which includes 582 million pounds of surplus fresh food rescued and donated more than 3 billion meals directed to communities.

As part of Kroger's Zero Hunger | Zero Waste commitment, the retailer set a goal to establish food waste recycling programs in 95% of stores by 2025 for food that cannot be sold or donated. In 2023, Kroger achieved this goal two years early, with the help of an ongoing, yearslong collaboration with Divert, Inc.—a company that creates technology and infrastructure to protect the value of food by keeping it out of landfills. Divert's program eliminates the need to remove food from packaging in-stores, making it easier to recycle food that cannot be sold or donated and reduce the volume of food going to landfills. The food waste then goes on to be transformed into compost and renewable energy, while the packaging material is disposed of separately. To learn more about the company's efforts to reduce retail food waste, check out this video.

To learn more about Kroger's Zero Hunger | Zero Waste progress and download its 2023 Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Report, visit here.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

About The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation

The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity founded in 2018. Since its formation, the organization directed more than $59 million to organizations, innovators and changemakers across the U.S. who are working to end hunger and waste in their communities. It encourages organizations and founders to work together, catalyze innovation and create a food system that will serve America into the future. Visit www.thekrogercozerohungerzerowastefoundation.com to learn more.

