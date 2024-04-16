Sewing Down South for HD Designs Hits Kroger Stores Nationwide

Bravo's Southern Charm star Craig Conover and retailer launch home-décor collaboration

CINCINNATI, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced the launch of SDS for HD, a home décor collection from Bravo Reality Personality and Sewing Down South co-founder Craig Conover featuring products such as kitchen accessories, entertaining must-haves and items to enjoy at the beach, exclusively sold at Kroger Family of Stores.

Boasting a range of products and more than 40 items to add polish and southern charm to dinner parties everywhere, customers can look forward to even more from this collaboration with seasonal collections coming from SDS for HD Designs from spring to fall.

"SDS for HD Designs is a way for our customers to experience classic coastal living with products that bring style and elegance to everyday moments from family meals to backyard barbecues or entertaining with friends," said Monica Lightfoot, vice president of General Merchandise for Kroger. "Bringing this collection—curated by Craig Conover—to customers, fans and followers is an incredible opportunity to make Kroger stores a destination for those seeking these exclusive items."

"I'm excited to see our product in so many more cities across the U.S.," said Craig Conover, Sewing Down South co-founder and Bravo star. "The ability to reach more customers on their weekly grocery trips—and to really be a part of everyday life--that's the advantage that collaborating with Kroger provides us. I can't wait for all our supporters and new customers to experience everything that we have in store for them."

Check out these SDS for HD Designs home goods and entertaining must-haves:

SDS by HD Designs can be shopped while products last exclusively at Kroger Family of Stores. Find a location here. Customers on the search for these items can join in on the fun on social media tagging @sewingdownsouth and @caconover.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

About Sewing Down South /Craig Conover:

Sewing Down South was founded in 2018 by Craig Conover, the star of Bravo's hit reality TV show, Southern Charm. Sewing has been a point of inspiration and a way for him to stay true to himself. Craig carefully hand-picks the patterns and designs taking inspiration from Charleston, the coastal city in which the brand was founded.

The SDS Flagship location opened in May 2021 and is nestled in the middle of one of the most historic shopping destinations in the Southeast. Located on King Street, the Sewing Down South Store offers a curated experience of patterns and colors pulled from the inspiration of living in Charleston. Sewing Down South has partnered with leading retailers like: Thomasville Furniture, HSN and E. & J. Gallo; and continues to develop collections and brands with: FabFitFun, Kroger Brands and HomeGoods.

