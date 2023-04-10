Kroger is Fresh for Springtime

Grocer curates al fresco meals averaging less than $20 per spread and dishes on spring savings

CINCINNATI, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America's grocer, today shared its favorite ideas for taking meals outdoors and dished on springtime savings from fuel points to digital deals.

"As we look forward to warmer weather and taking some meals outside, we are ready with lower prices on all the fresh items customers need to celebrate spring," said Dan De La Rosa, Kroger's group vice president of fresh merchandising. "We love to see our customers get creative and make memories together over a meal—whether that's around the dinner table or outdoors."

Enjoy the season with these fresh springtime favorites, averaging less than $20 per spread.

Chopped Caprese Pasta Salad boasting Kroger Bow Ties Pasta, cherry tomatoes, Simple Truth Fresh Basil, Private Selection Mozzarella, tossed in Kroger Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing. On the side enjoy a Kroger Veggie Tray with Dip and Bakery Fresh Goodness Artisan French Bread.

Deli Sandwiches featuring Private Selection Grab and Go Smoked Club Trio including turkey, ham and cheese served on Kroger Honey Wheat Bread with Kroger Wavy Chips, Simple Truth baby carrots and red seedless grapes.

with Kroger Wavy Chips, Simple Truth baby carrots and red seedless grapes. Chicken Salad Croissants made with Kroger Chicken Salad on Private Selection All Butter Mini Croissants with Kroger Tri-Color Bell Peppers sliced up for dipping in Private Selection Traditional Hummus and Kroger Bartlett Pears .

. Home Chef's Fried Chicken (eight piece) that is hot and ready to eat, served up with Kroger Southern Style Potato Salad and Private Selection Supremely Sweet Strawberries.

A fresh veggie sandwich with tomato, avocado and cucumber topped with a smear of Kroger Fat Free Original Cream Cheese, served on Private Selection Multigrain Bread. On the side enjoy Kroger Colby Jack Cheese Cubes, Simple Truth Organic Mediterranean Herb Double Baked Pita Crisps and bananas.

For customers looking to flex their culinary skills, the grocer recommends spring-inspired recipes such as spring pea orzo, bacon wrapped hotdogs and chicken asparagus pasta. Al fresco diners who want to skip the prep work can choose from Home Chef heat and eat options such as the Carne Asada Street Taco Kit, Creamy Mac and Cheese and Smoked St. Louis Style BBQ Ribs.

This month the grocer is offering more savings with the buy five, save $5 event now through April 11. Additionally, customers may redeem digital coupons up to five times with the Kroger 5X digital event running from April 12-25.

Spring break travelers can enjoy big fuel savings opportunities this season. With a digital coupon, loyalty program members can earn 4X Fuel Points and Boost members can earn 5X Fuel Points every Friday for a limited time. The grocer also recommends customers check Kroger Delivery availability at their destination to stock up on vacation essentials when away from home.

Customers can get their spring favorites and more by shopping in-store, through Kroger Pickup or delivered using Boost by Kroger Plus, the annual grocery delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99 a month.

