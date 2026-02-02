Kroger Reveals Top Party Picks and Savings for the Big Game

Kroger Launches Game Day Exclusives: Flamin' Hot® Chicken Wings, Champion Chips and Can't-Miss Party Picks

CINCINNATI, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As fans across America prepare to gather for the year's most-watched sporting events, The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is sharing its expert party picks for the most MVP-worthy game day snacks and savings - including a first-of-its-kind collaboration that brings the iconic Flamin' Hot® flavor to the chicken wing category.

"At Kroger, the Big Game is all about the snack spread," said Carlo Baldan, Kroger group vice president of Fresh Merchandising. "Our game-winning playbook includes quality at an unbeatable value, food that tastes incredible and exclusive options you can't find anywhere else. Kroger is giving fans everything they need to score and save big on game day."

Kroger's Exclusive Game Day Lineup—Available Nowhere Else:

Flamin' Hot ® Boneless Chicken Wings: These bold wings combine the iconic heat and crunch of crowd-favorite Flamin' Hot ® flavor with premium boneless chicken wings, creating a game-day snack that's sure to be the talk of every watch party. This Kroger exclusive brings the fan-favorite Flamin' Hot ® brand into the chicken category for the first time, delivering the intense flavor fans crave in a shareable format that's guaranteed to disappear fast.

Kroger Brand Champion Chip Collection: The fan-favorite bag of chips is back just in time for the Big Game. The limited-time collection puts a must-try spin on familiar game day grub, creating new and unique bites fit for a true champion. Flavors include Pigs in a Blanket, Mozzarella Sticks and Buffalo Wings.

With decades of combined retail experience, Kroger's merchandising experts have identified the must-have items that will make any watch party a hit. Here are our experts' top picks for the Big Game:

Score big savings with Kroger's hot features, BOGOs and weekly digital deals, including*:

T-bone steaks for just $9.99 per pound

Whole Boneless Beef Brisket as low as $2.99 per pound

Big Game BOGOs: Pork Back Ribs, Oscar Mayer Bacon and Private Selection Gourmet Potatoes.

Private Selection Snacking Tomatoes and Kroger Tri-Color Bell Peppers—$2.99

Large Ripe Haas Avocados as low as 88 cents each with a digital or in store accessible coupon

Weekly digital deals! Clip and shop these deals up to five times per transaction with a digital or in store accessible coupon: Large Ripe Haas Avocados as low as 88 cents, Strawberries at $1.99, Johnsonville Dinner Sausage $3.99, Kroger Chicken Party Wings just $6.99 and more

Mix and Match BOGOs on for snack plays: Pace Picante Salsa, Mission Tortillas, Farn Rich Appetizers, Pringles Party Stacks, Frito-Lay Minis, Sweet Baby Ray's Barbecue Sauce and Kinder's Sauce in select varieties

Red Baron Pizza—$2.99 with a 5X digital or in store accessible coupon

Kroger is committed to making Big Game shopping easy and affordable, with special promotions, digital coupons and personalized deals available at checkout in-store, online or through the Kroger app.

At Kroger, customers do not have to choose between a good meal and a good deal. That means customers can get the products they need, want and love for their families with clear savings right at the shelf. With Kroger's Fresh & Quality Guarantees, customers never have to compromise high-quality for low prices.

*Prices valid beginning February 4. Prices and products may vary by geography.

