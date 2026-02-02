Kroger Reveals Top Party Picks and Savings for the Big Game

News provided byThe Kroger Co.
Kroger Launches Game Day Exclusives: Flamin' Hot® Chicken Wings, Champion Chips and Can't-Miss Party Picks
CINCINNATI, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As fans across America prepare to gather for the year's most-watched sporting events, The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is sharing its expert party picks for the most MVP-worthy game day snacks and savings - including a first-of-its-kind collaboration that brings the iconic Flamin' Hot® flavor to the chicken wing category.
"At Kroger, the Big Game is all about the snack spread," said Carlo Baldan, Kroger group vice president of Fresh Merchandising. "Our game-winning playbook includes quality at an unbeatable value, food that tastes incredible and exclusive options you can't find anywhere else. Kroger is giving fans everything they need to score and save big on game day."
Kroger's Exclusive Game Day Lineup—Available Nowhere Else:
- Flamin' Hot® Boneless Chicken Wings: These bold wings combine the iconic heat and crunch of crowd-favorite Flamin' Hot® flavor with premium boneless chicken wings, creating a game-day snack that's sure to be the talk of every watch party. This Kroger exclusive brings the fan-favorite Flamin' Hot® brand into the chicken category for the first time, delivering the intense flavor fans crave in a shareable format that's guaranteed to disappear fast.
- Kroger Brand Champion Chip Collection: The fan-favorite bag of chips is back just in time for the Big Game. The limited-time collection puts a must-try spin on familiar game day grub, creating new and unique bites fit for a true champion. Flavors include Pigs in a Blanket, Mozzarella Sticks and Buffalo Wings.
With decades of combined retail experience, Kroger's merchandising experts have identified the must-have items that will make any watch party a hit. Here are our experts' top picks for the Big Game:
- Snacks for Every Quarter: The experts suggest including a variety of snacks so all guests can find something to enjoy and pace them out over time. Their top pick this year is Kroger® Kettle-Style Tortilla Chips paired with Kroger® Queso Blanco, a duo that brings restaurant-quality taste straight to the snack table.
- Pizza Scores Big: No Big Game spread is complete without pizza. Foodie experts chose the new Private Selection® Three Meat Roman Inspired Pizza, a fresh pie topped with mozzarella, pepperoni, crumbled sausage and bacon that is ready to bake and serve in minutes. No matter what the preference is, Kroger offers a wide variety of frozen pizzas and fresh take-and-bake options from the deli to satisfy without missing a single play.
- Beverages Keep the Party Going: Kroger's beverage experts recommend stocking up on drinks of all kinds, from soda to sparkling water. A favorite from team Kroger is Big K® Orange Caffeine Free Soda, which delivers on taste and quality at an excellent value every day. Don't forget to pick up brews from Miller, Budweiser and Coors to complete the Big Game lineup. Finally, a fan favorite returns! Try Mountain Dew Baja Blast Cabo Citrus™, a delicious tropical citrus punch with notes of mandarin and lime flavors or take a refreshing sip of classic Pepsi Zero Sugar.
- Sushi's On a Roll: Private Selection® Sushi comes in festive football trays and is offered with a variety of rolls and specialties, making it a must-have Big Game snack.
- Sweet Victory: The final element of every award-winning party are the dessert options. Foodies recommend Bakery Fresh® 32 Ct Brownie Bites and Kroger® Waffle Bowls with Private Selection® Double Vanilla ice cream, topped with hot fudge, whipped cream and sprinkles.
Score big savings with Kroger's hot features, BOGOs and weekly digital deals, including*:
- T-bone steaks for just $9.99 per pound
- Whole Boneless Beef Brisket as low as $2.99 per pound
- Big Game BOGOs: Pork Back Ribs, Oscar Mayer Bacon and Private Selection Gourmet Potatoes.
- Private Selection Snacking Tomatoes and Kroger Tri-Color Bell Peppers—$2.99
- Large Ripe Haas Avocados as low as 88 cents each with a digital or in store accessible coupon
- Weekly digital deals! Clip and shop these deals up to five times per transaction with a digital or in store accessible coupon: Large Ripe Haas Avocados as low as 88 cents, Strawberries at $1.99, Johnsonville Dinner Sausage $3.99, Kroger Chicken Party Wings just $6.99 and more
- Mix and Match BOGOs on for snack plays: Pace Picante Salsa, Mission Tortillas, Farn Rich Appetizers, Pringles Party Stacks, Frito-Lay Minis, Sweet Baby Ray's Barbecue Sauce and Kinder's Sauce in select varieties
- Red Baron Pizza—$2.99 with a 5X digital or in store accessible coupon
Kroger is committed to making Big Game shopping easy and affordable, with special promotions, digital coupons and personalized deals available at checkout in-store, online or through the Kroger app.
At Kroger, customers do not have to choose between a good meal and a good deal. That means customers can get the products they need, want and love for their families with clear savings right at the shelf. With Kroger's Fresh & Quality Guarantees, customers never have to compromise high-quality for low prices.
*Prices valid beginning February 4. Prices and products may vary by geography.
About Kroger
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies more than 400,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through an e-Commerce experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.
