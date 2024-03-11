Kroger Named Best Workplace for Diverse Professionals

Retailer honored for commitment to creating inclusive workplace by Mogul

CINCINNATI, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), today announced it has been recognized as a Best Workplace for Diverse Professionals by Mogul, a diversity-focused HR tech and recruitment firm. Kroger ranked in the top three among the list of 100 honorees.

"We appreciate Mogul for recognizing Kroger's commitment to creating a welcoming workplace for all associates, from all walks of life," said Tim Massa, senior vice president and chief people officer. "We strive to be an employer that associates are proud to work for, where diversity and differences are celebrated, and growth opportunities are endless. We are proud of the impacts we have made and look forward to continuing our journey to achieve even greater progress."

Through Kroger's Framework for Action, the company is committed to standing together and mobilizing its people, passion, scale and resources to transform its culture and the communities it serves. This ongoing commitment includes:

Creating a more inclusive culture

Developing diverse talent

Advancing diverse partnerships

Advancing equitable communities

Deeply listening and reporting progress

Mogul's methodology and criteria for evaluation for the 2024 Best Workplaces for Diverse Professionals category include the following:

Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion: Public evidence of long-term commitment to DEI, including specific policies, programs and initiatives

Representation: Public assessment of diversity in the workforce, especially in leadership roles and traditionally underrepresented groups

Workplace Culture and Environment: Public evidence of the inclusiveness of the workplace culture, employee satisfaction and retention rates, especially among diverse groups

Community and Social Impact: Public involvement in community outreach programs related to DEI, partnerships with minority-owned businesses and other social impact initiatives

Innovation in DEI Practices: Public implementation of unique or innovative strategies to promote DEI within the organization

To learn more about Kroger's Framework for Action: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion plan, visit TheKrogerCo.com/StandingTogether.

