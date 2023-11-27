Kroger Named to Computerworld 2024 List of Best Places to Work in IT

News provided by

The Kroger Co.

27 Nov, 2023, 13:00 ET

CINCINNATI, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), today announced it has been named to Foundry's Computerworld 2024 Best Places to Work in IT. This year's recognition marks the sixth consecutive year Kroger's associates have been recognized by Computerworld for their innovative, industry-leading workplace culture. Kroger ranks No. 43 among large organizations on the Best Places to Work in IT list.

Continue Reading
Kroger Named to Computerworld 2024 List of Best Places to Work in IT
Kroger Named to Computerworld 2024 List of Best Places to Work in IT

"This recognition speaks to our team's commitment to creating a culture where associates are empowered to make a difference in the lives of customers and one another," said Yael Cosset, Kroger's senior vice president & chief information officer. "Our associates' dedication to create innovative experiences driven by data and technology is improving the customer experience and expanding access to fresh, affordable food across the country."

The Computerworld Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top work environments for technology professionals by Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, DEI, future of work, training and retention. In addition, the rankings are reviewed and vetted by a panel of industry experts.

Kroger focuses on building a culture where associates feel empowered to learn, grow and develop while contributing their unique ideas to solve some of the industry's toughest challenges.

"Technology is playing an increasingly important role in modern business. IT professionals continue to benefit from this trend, as this year's winning organizations increase staffing and offer a variety of pathways to upskill, reskill, and diversify their teams." said Rob O'Regan, global director, content strategy, Foundry. "These companies provide a model for IT and HR leaders who are looking for new ways to attract, engage, and retain talent in an increasingly competitive IT environment."

The complete Computerworld 2024 Best Places to Work in IT list can be downloaded here.

To learn more about pursuing a career at Kroger or apply for an open role visit: thekrogerco.com/careers.

About Kroger
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.

Also from this source

Last-Minute Shoppers Can Get Free Delivery with Kroger's Early Black Friday Deal

Last-Minute Shoppers Can Get Free Delivery with Kroger's Early Black Friday Deal

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today shared it is starting Black Friday early offering half-off all annual Boost by Kroger Plus memberships beginning...
Kroger Receives Recognition 2023 Progressive Grocer Impact Awards

Kroger Receives Recognition 2023 Progressive Grocer Impact Awards

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced Progressive Grocer recognized the retailer in both the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and Sustainability...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Supermarkets

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Retail

Image1

Food & Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.