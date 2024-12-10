Kroger Named to Computerworld 2025 List of Best Places to Work in IT

CINCINNATI, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), today announced it has been named to Foundry's Computerworld 2025 Best Places to Work in IT. This year's recognition marks the seventh consecutive year Kroger's associates have been recognized by Computerworld for their innovative and industry-leading workplace culture. Kroger ranks No. 50 among large organizations on the Best Places to Work in IT list.

"Every day, our teams make a profound impact on the lives of our associates, customers and the communities we serve. This special recognition underscores the incredible dedication and innovation our teams bring to life, delivering seamless digital experiences and cutting-edge capabilities. By harnessing advanced technology, data-driven insights and data science, we are transforming our associates' and customers' experience," said Yael Cosset, Kroger's senior vice president & chief information officer. "How we bring it to life through collaboration, relentless focus on impact, innovation and how we support each other is what defines our culture, our team and our company, truly Feeding the Human Spirit."

The Computerworld Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top work environments for technology professionals by Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, DEI, future of work, training and retention. In addition, the rankings are reviewed and vetted by a panel of industry experts.

Kroger focuses on building a culture where associates feel empowered to learn, grow and develop while contributing their unique ideas to solve some of the industry's toughest challenges.

"This year's focus on AI has created demand for new skills in AI, data analytics, and cloud. The good news: Leading companies recognize that these opportunities for business innovation also create new opportunities for internal IT talent," says Barbara Call, global director of content strategy at Foundry. "Our winning companies are committed to keeping their tech workforce happy and engaged – which means going beyond raises, perks, and promotions to offer opportunities for upskilling and training on cutting-edge and emerging technologies."

