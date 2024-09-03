Kroger Offers Savings to Encourage Customers to get Vaccinated Ahead of Peak Flu Season

CINCINNATI, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), today shared how Kroger Health customers can save at Kroger Family Stores when they get vaccinated for the flu ahead of peak flu season.

Customers may receive a $5 off coupon to be used at a Kroger Family Store when they receive a flu vaccine and a $20 off coupon when they receive a flu vaccine along with any additional vaccine during the same visit.

"Vaccines are one of the most effective ways that we help protect our customers from illnesses and contribute to healthy communities,'' said Colleen Lindholz, president, Kroger Health. "We're hoping this offer encourages people to take the important step of getting vaccinated this season."

Customers must mention the offer at the time they receive their vaccine to obtain the savings. The offer will be loaded to loyalty cards for customers who receive their vaccine at a The Kroger Co. Family of Pharmacies and a paper coupon will be provided for those vaccinated at The Little Clinic.

This promotion is valid for certain individuals under 65 who receive their vaccinations at participating Kroger Family of Pharmacies or The Little Clinic locations (excluding pharmacy or clinic locations in Arkansas and Alabama), and who are not eligible for federally funded healthcare programs such as Medicaid and Medicare. See offer for details.

To learn more about flu, COVID-19, RSV and other routine vaccinations, or to make an appointment, please visit: www.kroger.com/health, or visit your local pharmacy or The Little Clinic location today.

About The Little Clinic

The Little Clinic offers telehealth services in nine states and operates more than 220 in-person clinics in eight states, serving more than 1.5 million patients each year. Our team of nurse practitioners, physician associates and technicians are committed to helping people live healthier lives. We believe in practicing at the top of our licenses and enabling "food as medicine" to help prevent disease before it starts. Learn more at www.kroger.com/health/clinic.

About Kroger Health

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., is one of America's leading retail healthcare organizations, serving more than 17 million patients annually. Kroger Family of Pharmacies operate more than 2,200 pharmacies across 35 states and The Little Clinic offers telehealth services in nine states and operates more than 220 in-person clinics in eight states. Our team of 24,000 healthcare practitioners, including pharmacists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, registered dietitians and technicians believe in practicing at the top of our licenses, enabling "food as medicine" to help prevent disease before it starts, and helping people live healthier lives. For more information, visit www.kroger.com/health.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co., we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies 420,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site

SOURCE The Kroger Co.