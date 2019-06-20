Kroger Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

CINCINNATI, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today reported its first quarter 2019 results and provided a Restock Kroger progress update on the company's three-year transformation plan.

Comments from Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen

"Because the retail industry is constantly transforming, we proactively launched Restock Kroger to deliver for our customers and shareholders. It all starts with our customer obsession, which is why Kroger is assembling a platform to deliver anything, anytime, anywhere.

We are building momentum in the second year of Restock Kroger, which is off to a solid start. The entire company is focused on redefining the grocery customer experience, improved upon by exciting partnerships that will create value. We are on track to generate the free cash flow and incremental adjusted FIFO operating profit that we committed to in 2019 as part of Restock Kroger. We are confident in our ability to deliver on our plans for the year and our long-term vision to serve America through food inspiration and uplift."

Financial Results

Total company sales were $37.3 billion in the first quarter, compared to $37.7 billion for the same period last year. This decrease is due to the sale of Kroger's convenience store business unit. Total sales, excluding fuel and the effect of selling the convenience store business unit, increased 2.0% from the same period last year.

Gross margin was 22.2% of sales for the first quarter. FIFO gross margin, excluding fuel, decreased 40 basis points from the same period last year, primarily due to industry-wide lower gross margin rates in pharmacy.

The Operating, General & Administrative costs, excluding fuel and the 2019 and 2018 Adjustment Items (see Table 6), decreased 12 basis points as a rate of sales, due to execution of Restock Kroger initiatives and planned real estate transactions during the quarter.

Operating profit was $901 million in the first quarter. Adjusted FIFO operating profit totaled $957 million in the first quarter (see Table 7).

GAAP net earnings were $0.95 per diluted share compared to $2.37 per diluted share in the same period last year.

Adjusted net earnings were $0.72 per diluted share, compared to $0.73 per diluted share in the same period last year (see Table 6).

Kroger did not adjust the rates as a percent of sales described above for the divestitures of the convenience store, YouTech and Turkey Hill Dairy businesses and the merger with Home Chef, because the effect was insignificant.

Financial Strategy

Kroger's financial strategy is to use its free cash flow to drive growth while also maintaining its current investment grade debt rating and returning capital to shareholders. The company actively balances the use of its cash flow to achieve these goals.

Over the last four quarters, Kroger has used cash to:

Invest a combined $589 million in Ocado securities and Home Chef,

in Ocado securities and Home Chef, Contribute an incremental $185 million pre-tax to company-sponsored pension plans,

pre-tax to company-sponsored pension plans, Repurchase five million common shares for $216 million ,

, Pay $440 million in dividends, and

in dividends, and Invest $3.0 billion in capital, excluding mergers, acquisitions, and purchases of leased facilities.

Consistent with our financial strategy, Kroger reduced net total debt by $1.7 billion, since the end of fiscal year 2018. Kroger's net total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is 2.54, down from 2.83 at the end of 2018 (see Table 5). The company's net total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio target range is 2.30 to 2.50.

2019 Guidance



IDS (%) EPS ($) Operating Profit

($B) Tax Rate Cap Ex ($B) GAAP N/A $2.38 - $2.48 $2.9 - $3.0 23% $3.0 - $3.2 Adjusted* 2.0% - 2.25% $2.15 - $2.25 $2.9 - $3.0 22% N/A

* Without adjusted items, if applicable; operating profit represents FIFO Operating Profit

First Quarter 2019 Restock Kroger Highlights

Redefine the Grocery Customer Experience

Our Brands sales were up 3.3% vs. prior year, led by double digit growth in Simple Truth. Kroger also launched 219 new Our Brands items

sales were up 3.3% vs. prior year, led by double digit growth in Simple Truth. Kroger also launched 219 new items Expanded to 1,685 Pickup locations and 2,126 Delivery locations, covering over 93% of Kroger households

Introduced test of new Home Chef retail meal solutions, including oven-ready options, Heat & Eat choices, and lunch kits

Partner for Customer Value

Provided additional detail on Kroger's alternative profit stream portfolio

Formed PearlRock Partners, a new platform to identify, invest in and help grow the next generation of leading consumer product brands, with private investment firm Lindsay Goldberg

Broke ground on first Kroger-Ocado center in Monroe, Ohio and named the location of the second customer fulfillment center

and named the location of the second customer fulfillment center Completed sale of YouTech to Inmar and established a long-term service agreement

Completed sale of Turkey Hill business

Expanded Media business portfolio with new ad units, including a direct relationship with Pinterest to bridge the journey between inspiration and purchase for both customers and advertisers

Develop Talent

Earned perfect score of 100% on the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index and recognized as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ

for LGBTQ Kroger Technology was named to Computerworld magazine's Top 100 Best Places to Work in IT

Yael Cosset, senior vice president and chief information officer, recognized by Business Insider as a top industry executive who's transforming retail

Colleen Lindholz , president of Kroger Health, recognized by Forbes for her leadership in the food industry to impact communities and improve lives

, president of Kroger Health, recognized by for her leadership in the food industry to impact communities and improve lives Fry's President Monica Garnes named Progressive Grocer's 2019 Trailblazer

Live Kroger's Purpose

Announced relationship with sustainability innovator Loop to pilot new reusable packaging system

Named a 2019 Engage for Good Gold Halo Award winner in the Best Environmental Initiative category for Zero Hunger | Zero Waste

Eliminated single-use plastic grocery bags in the Pacific Northwest QFC division

Kroger's first quarter 2019 ended on May 25, 2019.

Note: Fuel sales have historically had a low gross margin rate and operating expense rate as compared to corresponding rates on non-fuel sales. As a result, Kroger discusses the changes in these rates excluding the effect of fuel.

Please refer to the supplemental information presented in the tables for reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to the most comparable GAAP financial measure and related disclosure.

Table 1. THE KROGER CO. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited)













































FIRST QUARTER















2019

2018































SALES







$ 37,251

100.0%

$ 37,722

100.0%































OPERATING EXPENSES





















MERCHANDISE COSTS, INCLUDING ADVERTISING,





















WAREHOUSING AND TRANSPORTATION (a),





















AND LIFO CHARGE (b)



28,983

77.8

29,419

78.0



OPERATING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE (a)

6,314

17.0

6,257

16.6



RENT







274

0.7

276

0.7



DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

779

2.1

741

2.0



































OPERATING PROFIT



901

2.4

1,029

2.7































OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)





















INTEREST EXPENSE



(197)

(0.5)

(192)

(0.5)



NON-SERVICE COMPONENT OF COMPANY-SPONSORED





















PENSION PLAN COSTS



3

0.0

(10)

(0.0)



MARK TO MARKET GAIN ON OCADO SECURITIES

106

0.3

36

0.1



GAIN ON SALE OF BUSINESSES

176

0.5

1,771

4.7



































NET EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE

989

2.7

2,634

7.0

































INCOME TAX EXPENSE



226

0.6

616

1.6



































NET EARNINGS INCLUDING NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

763

2.1

2,018

5.4



































NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO























NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

(9)

-

(8)

-



































NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE KROGER CO.

$ 772

2.1%

$ 2,026

5.4%



































NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE KROGER CO.























PER BASIC COMMON SHARE

$ 0.96





$ 2.39







































AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES USED IN























BASIC CALCULATION



798





839







































NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE KROGER CO.























PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE

$ 0.95





$ 2.37







































AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES USED IN























DILUTED CALCULATION

805





846





































DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE

$ 0.140





$ 0.125































































Note: Certain percentages may not sum due to rounding.





























Note: The Company defines First-In First-Out (FIFO) gross profit as sales minus merchandise costs, including advertising, warehousing

and transportation, but excluding the Last-In First-Out (LIFO) charge.

The Company defines FIFO gross margin, as described in the earnings release, as FIFO gross profit divided by sales.

The Company defines FIFO operating profit as operating profit excluding the LIFO charge.

The Company defines FIFO operating margin, as described in the earnings release, as FIFO operating profit divided by sales.

The above FIFO financial metrics are important measures used by management to evaluate operational effectiveness. Management

believes these FIFO financial metrics are useful to investors and analysts because they measure our day-to-day operational effectiveness.





























(a) Merchandise costs ("COGS") and operating, general and administrative expenses ("OG&A") exclude depreciation and amortization

expense and rent expense which are included in separate expense lines.





























(b) LIFO charges of $15 were recorded in the first quarters of 2019 and 2018.





























Note: Products and services related primarily to Kroger Personal Finance and Media, which were historically accounted for as an offset to OG&A,

are now classified as a component of sales, except for certain amounts in Media, which are netted against COGS. These prior-year

amounts have been reclassified to conform to current-year presentation, which is consistent with our Restock Kroger initiative and view of

the products and services as part of our core business strategy. This is also more consistent with industry practice.

Table 2. THE KROGER CO. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions) (unaudited)



































May 25,

May 26,















2019

2018























ASSETS















Current Assets

















Cash







$ 365

$ 315



Temporary cash investments



44

376



Store deposits in-transit





1,066

1,053



Receivables







1,560

1,583



Inventories







6,707

6,387



Assets held for sale





-

42



Prepaid and other current assets



420

530



























Total current assets





10,162

10,286























Property, plant and equipment, net



21,661

21,195

Operating lease assets





6,819

-

Intangibles, net







1,123

1,100

Goodwill







3,087

2,925

Other assets







1,467

1,055



























Total Assets







$ 44,319

$ 36,561













































LIABILITIES AND SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY









Current Liabilities

















Current portion of long-term debt including obligations











under finance leases





$ 1,453

$ 2,242



Current portion of operating lease liabilities

682

-



Trade accounts payable





6,423

6,202



Accrued salaries and wages



1,078

1,011



Liabilities held for sale





-

18



Other current liabilities





3,939

4,003



























Total current liabilities





13,575

13,476























Long-term debt including obligations under finance leases 12,016

12,059

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities



6,420

-

Deferred income taxes





1,484

1,590

Pension and postretirement benefit obligations

485

789

Other long-term liabilities





1,807

1,706



























Total Liabilities





35,787

29,620























Shareowners' equity







8,532

6,941



























Total Liabilities and Shareowners' Equity

$ 44,319

$ 36,561























Total common shares outstanding at end of period

798

796

Total diluted shares year-to-date



805

846























Note: The Company adopted ASU 2016-02, "Leases," and related amendments as of February 3, 2019

under the modified retrospective approach and has not revised comparative periods.















Table 3. THE KROGER CO. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions) (unaudited)











































YEAR-TO-DATE



















2019

2018



























CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:











Net earnings including noncontrolling interests

$ 763

$ 2,018



Adjustments to reconcile net earnings including noncontrolling













interests to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



779

741







Operating lease amortization



197

-







LIFO charge





15

15







Stock-based employee compensation

48

45







Expense for Company-sponsored pension plans

11

27







Deferred income taxes



(73)

17







Gain on sale of businesses



(176)

(1,771)







Gain on the sale of property



(57)

-







Mark to market gain on Ocado securities

(106)

(36)







Other





(29)

-







Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net

















of effects from mergers and disposals of businesses:



















Store deposits in-transit



115

108











Receivables



33

(123)











Inventories



124

134











Prepaid and other current assets

86

307











Trade accounts payable



364

345











Accrued expenses



(18)

43











Income taxes receivable and payable

63

558











Operating lease liabilities



(146)

-











Proceeds from contract associated with the sale of business

295

-











Other





(20)

(60)





























Net cash provided by operating activities

2,268

2,368





















































CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:











Payments for property and equipment



(901)

(758)



Proceeds from sale of assets



117

47



Purchases of stores





-

(44)



Net proceeds from sale of businesses



326

2,142



Other









(6)

(38)





























Net cash (used) provided by investing activities

(464)

1,349





















































CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:











Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

9

1,010



Payments on long-term debt including obligations under finance leases

(1,013)

(214)



Net payments on commercial paper



(700)

(2,120)



Dividends paid





(113)

(110)



Proceeds from issuance of capital stock

12

10



Treasury stock purchases



(15)

(1,809)



Other









(4)

(140)





























Net cash used by financing activities



(1,824)

(3,373)















































































NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND TEMPORARY











CASH INVESTMENTS



(20)

344



























CASH AND TEMPORARY CASH INVESTMENTS:











BEGINNING OF YEAR



429

347



END OF PERIOD





$ 409

$ 691





















































Reconciliation of capital investments:













Payments for property and equipment



$ (901)

$ (758)



Changes in construction-in-progress payables

25

(91)





Total capital investments



$ (876)

$ (849)



























Disclosure of cash flow information:















Cash paid during the year for interest

$ 115

$ 124





Cash paid during the year for income taxes

$ 231

$ 36



Table 4. Supplemental Sales Information (in millions, except percentages) (unaudited)

Items identified below should not be considered as alternatives to sales or any other GAAP measure of performance. Identical sales is an industry-specific measure and it is important to review it in conjunction with Kroger's financial results reported in accordance with GAAP. Other companies in our industry may calculate identical sales differently than Kroger does, limiting the comparability of the measure.

IDENTICAL SALES (a)











FIRST QUARTER







2019

2018

















EXCLUDING FUEL

$ 32,133

$ 31,670

















EXCLUDING FUEL

1.5%

1.9%





(a) Kroger defines identical sales, excluding fuel, as sales to retail customers, including sales from all departments at identical supermarket locations, Kroger Specialty Pharmacy businesses, jewelry and ship-to-home solutions. Kroger defines a supermarket as identical when it has been in operation without expansion or relocation for five full quarters. Additionally, sales from all acquired businesses are treated as identical as if they were part of the Company in the prior year. Products and services related primarily to Kroger Personal Finance, which were historically accounted for as an offset to OG&A, are now classified as a component of sales. These prior-year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current-year presentation and included in identical sales in 2019 and 2018, which is consistent with our Restock Kroger initiative and view of the products and services as part of our core business strategy. This is also more consistent with industry practice. This change affected identical sales by 3 and 5 basis points in 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Table 5. Reconciliation of Net Total Debt and Net Earnings Attributable to The Kroger Co. to Adjusted EBITDA (in millions, except for ratio) (unaudited)

The items identified below should not be considered an alternative to any GAAP measure of performance or access to liquidity. Net total debt to

adjusted EBITDA is an important measure used by management to evaluate the Company's access to liquidity. The items below should be

reviewed in conjunction with Kroger's financial results reported in accordance with GAAP.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net total debt.









May 25,

May 26,







2019

2018

Change













Current portion of long-term debt including obligations











under finance leases

$ 1,453

$ 2,242

$ (789) Long-term debt including obligations under finance leases

12,016

12,059

(43)













Total debt

13,469

14,301

(832)













Less: Temporary cash investments

44

376

(332) Less: Prepaid employee benefits

-

2

(2)













Net total debt

$ 13,425

$ 13,923

$ (498)



The following table provides a reconciliation from net earnings attributable to The Kroger Co. to adjusted EBITDA, as defined in the Company's

credit agreement, on a rolling four quarter 52 week basis.





Rolling Four Quarters Ended



May 25,

May 26,



2019

2018









Net earnings attributable to The Kroger Co.

$ 1,856

$ 3,630 LIFO charge (credit)

29

(18) Depreciation and amortization

2,503

2,441 Interest expense

625

614 Income tax expense

510

63 Adjustments for pension plan agreements

227

338 Adjustment for Kroger Specialty Pharmacy goodwill impairment

-

110 Adjustment for company-sponsored pension plan termination

-

502 Adjustment for mark to market gain on Ocado securities

(298)

(36) Adjustment for gain on sale of convenience store business

(11)

(1,771) Adjustment for gain on sale of Turkey Hill Dairy

(106)

- Adjustment for gain on sale of You Technology

(70)

- Adjustment for contingent consideration

9

- Adjustment for loss on settlement of financial instrument

42

- 53rd week EBITDA adjustment

-

(131) Other

(23)

(13)









Adjusted EBITDA

$ 5,293

$ 5,729









Net total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio on a 52 week basis

2.54

2.43