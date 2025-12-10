Murray's Cheese Holiday Must-Haves

Bring holiday cheer with delicious gifts, entertaining ideas and award-winning cheeses at Kroger

CINCINNATI, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) and Murray's Cheese are spreading holiday cheer through joyful, cheese-centric experiences. With show-stopping platters, inventive new flavors and beloved holiday recipes, customers can turn every gathering into something memorable—unlocking endless possibilities for inspired, delicious entertaining. This season's standout selection for entertaining and gifting is available not just at Murray's flagship New York City shop, but online and nationwide through Kroger Family of Stores.

"Our expert-led shopping experience for cheeses and pairings make for joy-filled celebrations around the table," said Gina Johnson, Director of Specialty Cheese at Murray's Cheese in Kroger. "We invite you to design a custom cheeseboard for a gracious host gift, grab your favorite cheeses for holiday recipes, and stop by the store for a tasting adventure."

In NYC, Murray's flagship store debuted a whimsical "Where There's Cheese, There's Cheer" holiday window to kick off the season. The Greenwich Village storefront showcases a miniature version of the classic shop filled with festive cheese characters—an only-at-Murray's touch of charm and craft. Whether in New York or across the country, get the perfect gift for any foodie, cheese enthusiast or holiday host with Murray's seasonal offerings:

It's Cheddar Weather: Ring in the season with Murray's Cave Aged Original Stockinghall Cheddar, which just received three honors at the World Cheese Awards: Best Cheddar, Best American Cheese, and fifth best cheese in the world. This rich, clothbound cheddar was chosen in a blind tasting of more than 5,000 cheeses. Find it online and at select Kroger stores.

Truffle Town: Indulge this season with truffle-infused favorites at a new one-stop truffle destination at the shop. Look for fresh goat cheese, Brie, Gouda, charcuterie and accompaniments like honey, crackers and nuts, all infused with that signature rich, earthy flavor.

Entertain with Ease: Grab a pre-made cheeseboard designed by our cheesemongers, or build a custom cheeseboard for the entertainer in your life. Select from crowd-pleasing cheeses, cured meats, jams, nuts and much more. Look for Isigny Camembert and Shropshire Blue, and ask your cheesemonger for seasonal favorites.

Cooking Cheeses: Murray's offers family-friendly recipes to try this holiday season. Try making Murray's Classic Mac & Cheese with a flavorful blend of three cheeses or a melty Baked Brie topped with Murray's Spiced Cherry Preserves.

Cheese on Repeat: Murray's Cheese Clubs offer five monthly club experiences that ship around the country year-round. Whether gifting to a loved one or enjoying at home, the guided tasting offered is a journey that will turn any food lover into a true cheese expert.

Murray's Cheese is a beloved mainstay in New York City that has evolved into a world-renowned specialty food destination that makes, sources, sells and serves exceptional cheese. Murray's operates NYC retail shops and an e-commerce program with gifts, monthly clubs and cheeses aged in their state-of-the-art cheese caves. Cheese experts also host tasting classes and events, and the company supplies some of the country's most beloved restaurants with cheese. Murray's joined the Kroger family in 2017 and their cheese counters and experts guide customers through a joyful shopping experience with 1,200+ stores including Kroger, Ralphs, QFC, Fred Meyer, Harris Teeter and many others throughout the country.

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies more than 400,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through an eCommerce experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities.

