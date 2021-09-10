Kroger Reports Strong Second Quarter Results and Raises Full-Year 2021 Guidance

CINCINNATI, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today reported its second quarter 2021 results and will update investors on how key initiatives are positioning the company for long-term sustainable growth.

Comments from Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen –

"Our strategic focus on leading with fresh and accelerating with digital continues to build momentum across our business. Kroger's seamless ecosystem is working. This was evident during the quarter as we saw customers seamlessly shift between channels, and we continued to see strong digital engagement. Customers are eating more food at home because it is more affordable, convenient, and healthier than other options.

"Our associates continue to support our customers and our communities through the pandemic by delivering a full, fresh, and friendly experience every day. We are committed to our environmental, social, and governance strategy to advance positive outcomes for people and our planet and create more resilient global systems, driven by our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste social and environmental impact plan.

"We are leveraging technology, innovation, and our competitive moats to deliver against the initiatives outlined at our 2021 investor day, and we remain confident in our ability to deliver total shareholder returns of 8% to 11% over time."

Second Quarter Financial Results



2Q21 ($ in millions; except EPS) 2Q20 ($ in millions; except EPS) ID Sales* (Table 4) (0.6%) 14.6% EPS $0.61 $1.03 Adjusted EPS (Table 6) $0.80 $0.73 Operating Profit $839 $820 Adjusted FIFO Operating Profit (Table 7) $947 $894 FIFO Gross Margin Rate* Decreased 60 basis points OG&A Rate* Decreased 76 basis points

*without fuel and adjustment items, if applicable

Second Quarter Results versus Two Years Ago



2Q21 ($ in millions; except EPS) ID Sales Two Year Stacked* (Table 8) 14.0% EPS Two Year CAGR (Table 8) 28.4% Adjusted EPS Two Year CAGR (Table 8) 34.8% Operating Profit Two Year CAGR (Table 8) 22.5% Adjusted FIFO Operating Profit Two Year CAGR (Table 8) 23.0% FIFO Gross Margin Rate Compared to Q2 2019* Decreased 55 basis points OG&A Rate Compared to Q2 2019* Decreased 137 basis points

*without fuel and adjustment items, if applicable

Total company sales were $31.7 billion in the second quarter, compared to $30.5 billion for the same period last year. Excluding fuel, sales decreased 0.4% compared to the same period last year.

Gross margin was 21.4% of sales for the second quarter. The FIFO gross margin rate, excluding fuel, decreased 60 basis points compared to the same period last year. This decrease primarily related to continued price investments, and higher shrink and supply chain costs, partially offset by sourcing benefits and growth in the alternative profit business.

The LIFO charge for the quarter was $47 million, compared to a LIFO charge of $23 million for the same period last year. This increase was primarily attributable to inflation in fresh categories.

The Operating, General & Administrative rate decreased 76 basis points, excluding fuel and adjustment items, which reflects decreased COVID-19 related costs and the execution of cost savings initiatives.

Capital Allocation Strategy

Kroger continues to generate strong free cash flow and remains committed to investing in the business to drive long-term sustainable net earnings growth, maintaining its current investment grade debt rating, and returning excess free cash flow to shareholders via share repurchase and a growing dividend over time.

Kroger's net total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is 1.78, compared to 1.70 a year ago (Table 5). The company's net total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio target range is 2.30 to 2.50.

Earlier this quarter, Kroger increased the dividend by 17%, marking the 15th consecutive year of dividend increases. Additionally, in the quarter, Kroger repurchased $349 million shares and year-to-date, has repurchased $751 million shares. As of the end of the second quarter, $779 million remains on the board authorization announced on June 17, 2021.

2021 Guidance

Comments from CFO Gary Millerchip -

"Kroger's strong execution resulted in identical sales above our internal expectations for the second quarter, and we continued to remove costs from the business. Driven by the momentum in our results and sustained food at home trends, we are raising our full-year guidance. We now expect our two-year identical sales stack to be in the range of 12.6% to 13.1%. We expect our adjusted net earnings per diluted share to be in the range of $3.25 to $3.35.

"We are emerging stronger through the pandemic and are confident in our ability to deliver sustainable earnings growth and total shareholder return."

Full Year 2021 Guidance



IDs (%) EPS ($) Operating

Profit ($B) Tax Rate** Cap Ex ($B) Free Cash

Flow ($B)**** Adjusted* (1.5%) - (1.0%) $3.25 - $3.35 $3.9 - $4.0 22.1% - 22.7% $3.4 - $3.6 $1.9 - $2.1 2-Year Basis*** 12.6% - 13.1% (Stack) 22% - 24% (CAGR) 14.1% - 15.6% (CAGR)



$3.1 - $3.2 (Average)

* Without adjusted items, if applicable; Identical sales is without fuel; Operating profit represents FIFO Operating Profit. Kroger is unable to provide a full reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures used in 2021 guidance without unreasonable effort because it is not possible to predict certain of our adjustment items with a reasonable degree of certainty. This information is dependent upon future events and may be outside of our control and its unavailability could have a significant impact on 2021 GAAP financial results.

** This rate reflects typical tax adjustments and does not reflect changes to the rate from the completion of income tax audit examinations or changes in tax laws, which cannot be predicted.

*** Identical sales, without fuel, guidance for 2-year basis represents the sum of actual 2020 identical sales percentage and 2021 identical sales rate guidance. The 2-year basis guidance items denoted with CAGR represent the compounded annual growth rate utilizing 2019 as the base year. Average free cash flow is the average of actual 2020 free cash flow and 2021 guidance.

**** 2021 free cash flow guidance includes a $300M payment of deferred payroll taxes. This excludes planned payments related to the restructuring of multi-employer pension plans.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

Leading with Fresh

Introduced brand icon, bringing together the Kroger Family of Companies under one unifying visual and reinforcing its brand promise: Fresh for Everyone

Our Brands launched 142 new items during the quarter, including Big Pack items and further expansion of industry leading Simple Truth Plant Based line

Announced collaboration with ghost kitchen partner Kitchen United to create new service that provides customers on-demand meal pickup and delivery from popular restaurants

Announced inaugural Go Fresh & Local Supplier Accelerator cohort, launching innovative locally and regionally sourced products to stores across the country

& Local Supplier Accelerator cohort, launching innovative locally and regionally sourced products to stores across the country Introduced collaboration with KNAPP to modernize and expand the Great Lakes Distribution Center, driving efficiency improvements for regional store replenishment and faster delivery of fresh food for customers

Accelerating with Digital

Introduced Kroger Delivery Savings Pass in Florida , offering customers unlimited delivery for $79 annually

, offering customers unlimited delivery for annually Launched sushi delivery pilot with DoorDash in three geographies

Expanded pilot with Google Maps to improve grocery pickup experience for associates and customers

Expanded to 2,239 Pickup locations and 2,546 Delivery locations, covering 98% of Kroger households

Recognized by Computerworld magazine as one of the Top 100 Best Places to Work in IT for 2021, marking the fourth consecutive year Kroger has received the accolade

magazine as one of the Top 100 Best Places to Work in IT for 2021, marking the fourth consecutive year Kroger has received the accolade Launched FEED app which provides associates easy access to company communication and resources

Associate Experience

Increased Kroger Family of Companies' average hourly wage to in excess of $16 and with comprehensive benefits, will be approaching $21 by the end of 2021

and with comprehensive benefits, will be approaching by the end of 2021 Named to the Disability Equality Index's 2020 "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion"

Launched Fresh Start, a technology enabled, personalized, front-line associate training program to foster greater engagement and retention

Selected as one of WayUp's Top 100 Internship Programs for 2021

Hosted a companywide live virtual event on mental health, featuring company leaders and other experts

Live Our Purpose

Partnered with the Biden Administration in offering at-home, rapid COVID-19 tests at cost for 100 days

Published 2021 ESG report highlighting new long-term ESG strategy and framework to benefit people and the planet, and to help create a more resilient, equitable food system for tomorrow

Partnered with Lyft Healthcare, Inc. after concluding the successful #CommunityImmunity Giveaway in collaboration with the Biden Administration to increase vaccinations across the country

Kroger Health has administered more than 6.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to date, supporting customers and associates

Named Winsight Grocery's Business of the Year for the company's sustainability efforts throughout 2020

Hosted The Wellness Experience, a virtual wellness platform and multi-day festival experience inspiring physical, emotional, and mental health

Achieved $4.1 billion in diverse supplier spend in 2020, representing an increase of 21% versus prior year

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

Kroger's second quarter 2021 ended on August 14, 2021.

Note: Fuel sales have historically had a low gross margin rate and operating expense rate as compared to corresponding rates on non-fuel sales. As a result, Kroger discusses the changes in these rates excluding the effect of fuel.

Please refer to the supplemental information presented in the tables for reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to the most comparable GAAP financial measure and related disclosure.

This press release contains certain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" about the future performance of the company. These statements are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it. Such statements are indicated by words or phrases such as "achieve," "approach," "believe," "contemplates," "continue," "deliver," "expect," "future," "guidance," "on track," "strategy," "target," "trends," and "will." Various uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include the specific risk factors identified in "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K for our last fiscal year and any subsequent filings, as well as the following:

Kroger's ability to achieve sales, earnings, incremental FIFO operating profit, and adjusted free cash flow goals may be affected by: COVID-19 pandemic related factors, risks and challenges, including among others, the length of time that the pandemic continues, new variants of the virus , lack of access to vaccines for certain populations and the extent of vaccine aversion, as well as the effect of emerging targeted vaccine mandates and booster vaccines, the potential for additional future spikes in infection and illness rates including breakthrough infections among the fully vaccinated, and the corresponding potential for disruptions in workforce availability and customer shopping patterns, re-imposed restrictions as a result of resurgence and the corresponding future easing of restrictions, and interruptions in domestic and global supply chains or capacity constraints; the pace of recovery when the pandemic subsides; labor negotiations or disputes; changes in the unemployment rate; pressures in the labor market; changes in government-funded benefit programs; changes in the types and numbers of businesses that compete with Kroger; pricing and promotional activities of existing and new competitors, including non-traditional competitors, and the aggressiveness of that competition; Kroger's response to these actions; the state of the economy, including interest rates, the inflationary and deflationary trends in certain commodities; changes in tariffs; the effect that fuel costs have on consumer spending; volatility of fuel margins; manufacturing commodity costs; diesel fuel costs related to Kroger's logistics operations; trends in consumer spending; the extent to which Kroger's customers exercise caution in their purchasing in response to economic conditions; the uncertainty of economic growth or recession; changes in inflation or deflation in product and operating costs; stock repurchases; Kroger's ability to retain pharmacy sales from third party payors; consolidation in the healthcare industry, including pharmacy benefit managers; Kroger's ability to negotiate modifications to multi-employer pension plans; natural disasters or adverse weather conditions; the effect of public health crises or other significant catastrophic events, including the coronavirus; the potential costs and risks associated with potential cyber-attacks or data security breaches; the success of Kroger's future growth plans; the ability to execute our growth strategy and value creation model, including continued cost savings, growth of our alternative profit businesses, and widening and deepening our strategic moats of fresh, our brands, personalization, and seamless; and the successful integration of merged companies and new partnerships. Our ability to achieve these goals may also be affected by our ability to manage the factors identified above. Our ability to execute our financial strategy may be affected by our ability to generate cash flow.

Kroger's effective tax rate may differ from the expected rate due to changes in tax laws, the status of pending items with various taxing authorities, and the deductibility of certain expenses.

Kroger assumes no obligation to update the information contained herein unless required by applicable law. Please refer to Kroger's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a further discussion of these risks and uncertainties.

Note: Kroger's quarterly conference call with investors will broadcast live at 10 a.m. (ET) on September 10, 2021 at ir.kroger.com. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available at approximately 1 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, September 10, 2021.

2nd Quarter 2021 Tables Include:

Consolidated Statements of Operations Consolidated Balance Sheets Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Supplemental Sales Information Reconciliation of Net Total Debt and Net Earnings Attributable to The Kroger Co. to Adjusted EBITDA Net Earnings Per Diluted Share Excluding the Adjustment Items Operating Profit Excluding the Adjustment Items Two-Year Financial Results

Table 1. THE KROGER CO. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited)





























































SECOND QUARTER

YEAR-TO-DATE















2021

2020

2021

2020















































SALES







$ 31,682

100.0%

$ 30,489

100.0%

$ 72,980

100.0%

$ 72,038

100.0%















































OPERATING EXPENSES







































MERCHANDISE COSTS, INCLUDING ADVERTISING,





































WAREHOUSING AND TRANSPORTATION (a),





































AND LIFO CHARGE (b)



24,914

78.6

23,551

77.2

56,861

77.9

55,005

76.4



OPERATING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE (a)

5,091

16.1

5,297

17.4

12,515

17.2

12,968

18.0



RENT







191

0.6

204

0.7

452

0.6

477

0.7



DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION



647

2.0

617

2.0

1,508

2.1

1,442

2.0



















































OPERATING PROFIT





839

2.7

820

2.7

1,644

2.3

2,146

3.0















































OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)





















































































INTEREST EXPENSE





(137)

(0.4)

(135)

(0.4)

(302)

(0.4)

(309)

(0.4)



NON-SERVICE COMPONENT OF COMPANY-SPONSORED





































PENSION PLAN COSTS



15

-

8

-

33

-

19

-



(LOSS) GAIN ON INVESTMENTS



(122)

(0.4)

368

1.2

(601)

(0.8)

790

1.1



















































NET EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE

595

1.9

1,061

3.5

774

1.1

2,646

3.7

















































INCOME TAX EXPENSE





126

0.4

241

0.8

162

0.2

614

0.9



















































NET EARNINGS INCLUDING NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

469

1.5

820

2.7

612

0.8

2,032

2.8



















































NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO









































NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS



2

-

1

-

5

-

1

-



















































NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE KROGER CO.

$ 467

1.5%

$ 819

2.7%

$ 607

0.8%

$ 2,031

2.8%



















































NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE KROGER CO.







































PER BASIC COMMON SHARE



$ 0.62





$ 1.04





$ 0.80





$ 2.58























































AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES USED IN







































BASIC CALCULATION



746





777





750





779























































NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE KROGER CO.







































PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE



$ 0.61





$ 1.03





$ 0.79





$ 2.55























































AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES USED IN







































DILUTED CALCULATION



755





786





758





787





















































DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE

$ 0.21





$ 0.18





$ 0.39





$ 0.34































































































Note: Certain percentages may not sum due to rounding.





























































Note: The Company defines First-In First-Out (FIFO) gross profit as sales minus merchandise costs, including advertising, warehousing and transportation, but excluding the Last-In First-Out (LIFO) charge.

















The Company defines FIFO gross margin as FIFO gross profit divided by sales.

















The Company defines FIFO operating profit as operating profit excluding the LIFO charge.

















The Company defines FIFO operating margin as FIFO operating profit divided by sales.

















The above FIFO financial metrics are important measures used by management to evaluate operational effectiveness. Management believes these FIFO financial metrics are useful to investors and analysts because they measure our day-to-day operational effectiveness.





























































(a) Merchandise costs ("COGS") and operating, general and administrative expenses ("OG&A") exclude depreciation and amortization expense and rent expense which are included in separate expense lines.





























































(b) LIFO charges of $47 and $23 were recorded in the second quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively. For the year to date period, LIFO charges of $84 and $54 were recorded for 2021 and 2020, respectively.



























































































































































Table 2. THE KROGER CO. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions) (unaudited)



































August 14,

August 15,















2021

2020























ASSETS















Current Assets

















Cash







$ 339

$ 372



Temporary cash investments



1,886

2,448



Store deposits in-transit





1,055

1,058



Receivables







1,961

1,526



Inventories







6,541

6,344



Prepaid and other current assets



550

538



























Total current assets





12,332

12,286























Property, plant and equipment, net



22,986

21,881

Operating lease assets





6,704

6,822

Intangibles, net







966

1,029

Goodwill







3,076

3,076

Other assets







2,397

2,449



























Total Assets







$ 48,461

$ 47,543













































LIABILITIES AND SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY











Current Liabilities

















Current portion of long-term debt including obligations











under finance leases





$ 1,547

$ 1,096



Current portion of operating lease liabilities

644

666



Trade accounts payable





6,772

6,871



Accrued salaries and wages





1,274

1,267



Other current liabilities





5,366

4,678



























Total current liabilities





15,603

14,578























Long-term debt including obligations under finance leases 12,608

12,386

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities



6,408

6,478

Deferred income taxes





1,522

1,634

Pension and postretirement benefit obligations

494

578

Other long-term liabilities





2,568

2,096



























Total Liabilities





39,203

37,750























Shareowners' equity







9,258

9,793



























Total Liabilities and Shareowners' Equity

$ 48,461

$ 47,543













































Total common shares outstanding at end of period

744

775

Total diluted shares year-to-date



758

787









Table 3. THE KROGER CO. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions) (unaudited)











































YEAR-TO-DATE



















2021

2020



























CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:











Net earnings including noncontrolling interests

$ 612

$ 2,032



Adjustments to reconcile net earnings including noncontrolling













interests to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



1,508

1,442







Operating lease asset amortization

332

336







LIFO charge





84

54







Stock-based employee compensation

108

107







Company-sponsored pension plans

(24)

(9)







Deferred income taxes



(24)

176







Gain on the sale of assets



(28)

(7)







Loss (gain) on investments



601

(790)







Other





122

121







Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net

















of effects from mergers and disposals of businesses:



















Store deposits in-transit



41

121











Receivables



(57)

117











Inventories



377

685











Prepaid and other current assets

356

(16)











Trade accounts payable



101

522











Accrued expenses



(400)

335











Income taxes receivable and payable

(125)

195











Operating lease liabilities



(374)

(302)











Other





(87)

286





























Net cash provided by operating activities

3,123

5,405





















































CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:











Payments for property and equipment, including payments for lease buyouts

(1,319)

(1,343)



Proceeds from sale of assets



107

40



Other









(72)

(45)





























Net cash used by investing activities



(1,284)

(1,348)





















































CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:











Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

1

504



Payments on long-term debt including obligations under finance leases

(369)

(28)



Net payments on commercial paper



-

(1,150)



Dividends paid





(274)

(254)



Proceeds from issuance of capital stock

85

87



Treasury stock purchases



(751)

(669)



Proceeds from financing arrangement



166

-



Other









(159)

(126)





























Net cash used by financing activities



(1,301)

(1,636)















































































NET INCREASE IN CASH AND TEMPORARY











CASH INVESTMENTS



538

2,421



























CASH AND TEMPORARY CASH INVESTMENTS:











BEGINNING OF YEAR



1,687

399



END OF PERIOD





$ 2,225

$ 2,820





















































Reconciliation of capital investments:













Payments for property and equipment, including payments for lease buyouts

$ (1,319)

$ (1,343)



Payments for lease buyouts



-

15



Changes in construction-in-progress payables

89

(110)





Total capital investments, excluding lease buyouts

$ (1,230)

$ (1,438)



























Disclosure of cash flow information:















Cash paid during the year for interest

$ 365

$ 373





Cash paid during the year for income taxes

$ 301

$ 229









Table 4. Supplemental Sales Information (in millions, except percentages) (unaudited)





















Items identified below should not be considered as alternatives to sales or any other GAAP measure of performance. Identical sales is an industry-specific measure and it is important to review it in conjunction with Kroger's financial results reported in accordance with GAAP. Other companies in our industry may calculate identical sales differently than Kroger does, limiting the comparability of the measure.



























IDENTICAL SALES (a)





























SECOND QUARTER

YEAR-TO-DATE







2021

2020

2021

2020

























EXCLUDING FUEL

$ 27,606

$ 27,759

$ 64,214

$ 65,945

























EXCLUDING FUEL

(0.6)%

14.6%

(2.6)%

17.1%











































(a) Kroger defines identical sales, excluding fuel, as sales to retail customers, including sales from all departments at identical supermarket locations, Kroger Specialty Pharmacy businesses, jewelry and ship-to-home solutions. Kroger defines a supermarket as identical when it has been in operation without expansion or relocation for five full quarters.









Table 5. Reconciliation of Net Total Debt and Net Earnings Attributable to The Kroger Co. to Adjusted EBITDA (in millions, except for ratio) (unaudited)













The items identified below should not be considered an alternative to any GAAP measure of performance or access to liquidity. Net total debt to adjusted EBITDA is an important measure used by management to evaluate the Company's access to liquidity. The items below should be reviewed in conjunction with Kroger's financial results reported in accordance with GAAP.



















The following table provides a reconciliation of net total debt.

















August 14,

August 15,







2021

2020

Change













Current portion of long-term debt including obligations











under finance leases

$ 1,547

$ 1,096

$ 451 Long-term debt including obligations under finance leases

12,608

12,386

222













Total debt

14,155

13,482

673













Less: Temporary cash investments

1,886

2,448

(562)













Net total debt

$ 12,269

$ 11,034

$ 1,235



























The following table provides a reconciliation from net earnings attributable to The Kroger Co. to adjusted EBITDA, as defined in the Company's credit agreement, on a rolling four quarter basis.















Rolling Four Quarters Ended







August 14,

August 15,







2021

2020

















Net earnings attributable to The Kroger Co.

$ 1,161

$ 2,621



LIFO charge

23

113



Depreciation and amortization

2,813

2,721



Interest expense

537

585



Income tax expense

329

764



Adjustment for pension plan withdrawal liabilities

1,437

49



Adjustment for loss (gain) on investments

286

(886)



Adjustment for Home Chef contingent consideration

156

37



Adjustment for severance charge and related benefits

-

80



Adjustment for deconsolidation and impairment of Lucky's Market











attributable to The Kroger Co. (a)

-

305



Adjustment for transformation costs (b)

145

119



Other

(6)

(16)

















Adjusted EBITDA

$ 6,881

$ 6,492

















Net total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio

1.78

1.70



















(a) The adjustment for impairment of Lucky's Market attributable to The Kroger Co. excludes a $107 net loss attributable to the minority interest of Lucky's Market.



(b) Transformation costs primarily include costs related to store and business closure costs and third party professional consulting fees associated with business transformation and cost saving initiatives.













Table 6. Net Earnings Per Diluted Share Excluding the Adjustment Items (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



























The purpose of this table is to better illustrate comparable operating results from our ongoing business, after removing the effects on net earnings per diluted common share for certain items described below. Adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per diluted share are useful metrics to investors and analysts because they present more accurately year-over-year comparisons for net earnings and net earnings per diluted share because adjusted items are not the result of normal operations. Items identified in this table should not be considered alternatives to net earnings attributable to The Kroger Co. or any other GAAP measure of performance. These items should not be reviewed in isolation or considered substitutes for the Company's financial results as reported in accordance with GAAP. Due to the nature of these items, as further described below, it is important to identify these items and to review them in conjunction with the Company's financial results reported in accordance with GAAP.

































The following table summarizes items that affected the Company's financial results during the periods presented.









































SECOND QUARTER

YEAR-TO-DATE













2021

2020

2021

2020





























Net earnings attributable to The Kroger Co.

$ 467

$ 819

$ 607

$ 2,031





























Adjustment for pension plan withdrawal liabilities (a)(b)

-

-

344

-

Adjustment for loss (gain) on investments (a)(c)

93

(278)

460

(590)

Adjustment for Home Chef contingent consideration (a)(d)

7

19

40

63

Adjustment for transformation costs (a)(e)

43

21

77

49

























































2021 and 2020 Adjustment Items



143

(238)

921

(478)





























Net earnings attributable to The Kroger Co.



















excluding the adjustment items above

$ 610

$ 581

$ 1,528

$ 1,553





























Net earnings attributable to The Kroger Co.



















per diluted common share



$ 0.61

$ 1.03

$ 0.79

$ 2.55





























Adjustment for pension plan withdrawal liabilities (f)

-

-

0.45

-

Adjustment for loss (gain) on investments (f)

0.12

(0.35)

0.60

(0.75)

Adjustment for Home Chef contingent consideration (f)

0.01

0.02

0.05

0.08

Adjustment for transformation costs (f)



0.06

0.03

0.10

0.07





























2021 and 2020 Adjustment Items



0.19

(0.30)

1.20

(0.60)





























Net earnings attributable to The Kroger Co. per



















diluted common share excluding the adjustment items above

$ 0.80

$ 0.73

$ 1.99

$ 1.95





























Average number of common shares used in



















diluted calculation





755

786

758

787















































































Table 6. Net Earnings Per Diluted Share Excluding the Adjustment Items (continued) (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited)























































(a) The amounts presented represent the after-tax effect of each adjustment.



























(b) The year-to-date pre-tax adjustment to OG&A expenses for pension plan withdrawal liabilities was $449 for 2021.



























(c) The pre-tax adjustments for loss (gain) on investments were $122 and ($368) in the second quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively. The year-to-date pre-tax adjustments for loss (gain) on investments were $601 and ($790) in the first two quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively.



























(d) The pre-tax adjustments to OG&A expenses for Home Chef contingent consideration were $9 and $25 in the second quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively. The year-to-date pre-tax adjustments to OG&A expenses for Home Chef contingent consideration were $52 and $85 in the first two quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively.



























(e) The pre-tax adjustment to OG&A expenses for transformation costs were $57 and $29 in the second quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively. The year-to-date pre-tax adjustment to OG&A expenses for transformation costs were $101 and $67 in the first two quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively. Transformation costs primarily include costs related to store and business closure costs and third party professional consulting fees associated with business transformation and cost saving initiatives.



























(f) The amounts presented represent the net earnings (loss) per diluted common share effect of each adjustment.























































Note: 2021 Second Quarter Adjustment Items include adjustments for the loss on investments, Home Chef contingent consideration adjustment and strategic transformation costs.





























2021 Adjustment Items include the Second Quarter Adjustment Items plus the adjustments that occurred in the first quarter of 2021 for pension plan withdrawal liabilities, loss on investments, Home Chef contingent consideration adjustment and strategic transformation costs.































2020 Second Quarter Adjustment Items include adjustments for the gain on investments, Home Chef contingent consideration adjustment and strategic transformation costs.





























2020 Adjustment Items include the Second Quarter Adjustment Items plus the adjustments that occurred in the first quarter of 2020 for the gain on investments, Home Chef contingent consideration adjustment and strategic transformation costs.



Table 7. Operating Profit Excluding the Adjustment Items (in millions) (unaudited)



























The purpose of this table is to better illustrate comparable operating results from our ongoing business, after removing the effects on operating profit for certain items described below. Adjusted FIFO operating profit is a useful metric to investors and analysts because it presents more accurately year-over year comparisons for operating profit because adjusted items are not the result of normal operations. Items identified in this table should not be considered alternatives to operating profit or any other GAAP measure of performance. These items should not be reviewed in isolation or considered substitutes for the Company's financial results as reported in accordance with GAAP. Due to the nature of these items, as further described below, it is important to identify these items and to review them in conjunction with the Company's financial results reported in accordance with GAAP.































The following table summarizes items that affected the Company's financial results during the periods presented.









































SECOND QUARTER

YEAR-TO-DATE













2021

2020

2021

2020





























Operating profit





$ 839

$ 820

$ 1,644

$ 2,146

LIFO charge





47

23

84

54





























FIFO Operating profit



886

843

1,728

2,200





























Adjustment for pension plan withdrawal liabilities

-

-

449

-

Adjustment for Home Chef contingent consideration

9

25

52

85

Adjustment for transformation costs (a)

57

29

101

67

Other







(5)

(3)

(8)

(5)





























2021 and 2020 Adjustment items



61

51

594

147





























Adjusted FIFO operating profit





















excluding the adjustment items above

$ 947

$ 894

$ 2,322

$ 2,347























































(a) Transformation costs primarily include costs related to store and business closure costs and third party professional consulting fees associated with business transformation and cost saving initiatives.













Table 8. Two-Year Financial Results (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited)





































The purpose of this table is to better illustrate comparable two-year growth from our ongoing business for the current year for identical sales without fuel, adjusted operating profit and adjusted net earnings per diluted share, due to the significant fluctuations that occurred during 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Two-year financial results for identical sales without fuel, adjusted operating profit and adjusted net earnings per diluted share are useful metrics to investors and analysts because it presents more accurate comparisons of results and trends over a longer period of time to demonstrate the effect of COVID-19 on our results. Items identified in these tables should not be considered alternatives to any other GAAP measure of performance. These items should not be reviewed in isolation or considered substitutes for the Company's financial results as reported in accordance with GAAP. Due to the nature of these items, as further described below, it is important to identify these items and to review them in conjunction with the Company's financial results reported in accordance with GAAP.









































IDENTICAL SALES TWO-YEAR STACKED











2021

2020

2021

2020





SECOND QUARTER

SECOND QUARTER

YEAR-TO-DATE

YEAR-TO-DATE





2021

2020

2020

2019

2021

2020

2020

2019





































Excluding Fuel

$ 27,606

$ 27,759

$ 27,761

$ 24,226

$ 64,214

$ 65,945

$ 65,898

$ 56,272





































Excluding Fuel

(0.6)%





14.6%





(2.6)%





17.1%











































Two-year identical sales stacked

14.0%













14.5%

















































OPERATING PROFIT EXCLUDING THE ADJUSTMENT ITEMS TWO-YEAR CAGR*













































SECOND QUARTER

YEAR-TO-DATE























2021

2019

2021

2019























































Operating profit

$ 839

$ 559

$ 1,644

$ 1,460

















LIFO charge

47

30

84

46























































FIFO Operating profit

886

589

1,728

1,506























































Adjustment for pension plan withdrawal liabilities -

27

449

86

















Adjustment for Home Chef contingent consideration 9

2

52

(21)

















Adjustment for transformation costs (a)

57

-

101

-

















Other

(5)

8

(8)

12























































2021 and 2019 Adjustment items

61

37

594

77























































Adjusted FIFO operating profit



































excluding the adjustment items above

$ 947

$ 626

$ 2,322

$ 1,583























































Two-year operating profit CAGR*

22.5%





6.1%



























































Two-year adjusted FIFO operating profit



































excluding the adjustment items above CAGR*

23.0%





21.1%

























































(a) Transformation costs primarily include costs related to store and business closure costs and third party professional consulting fees associated with business transformation and cost saving initiatives.





































* CAGR represents the compounded annual growth rate.













































































Table 8. Two-Year Financial Results (continued) (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited)























































NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING THE ADJUSTMENT ITEMS TWO-YEAR CAGR*





































































SECOND QUARTER

YEAR-TO-DATE













2021

2019

2021

2019





























Net earnings attributable to the Kroger Co.







$ 467

$ 297

$ 607

$ 1,069





























Adjustment for pension plan withdrawal liabilities (a)(b)







-

22

344

66

Adjustment for gain on sale of Turkey Hill Dairy (a)(c)







-

-

-

(80)

Adjustment for gain on sale of You Technology (a)(d)







-

-

-

(52)

Adjustment for loss (gain) on investments (a)(e)







93

36

460

(44)

Adjustment for Home Chef contingent consideration (a)(f)







7

2

40

(16)

Adjustment for transformation costs (a)(g)







43

-

77

-





























2021 and 2019 adjustment items







143

60

921

(126)





























Net earnings attributable to the Kroger Co.

























Excluding the adjustment items above







$ 610

$ 357

$ 1,528

$ 943





























Net earnings attributable to the Kroger Co.

























Per diluted common share







$ 0.61

$ 0.37

$ 0.79

$ 1.31





























Adjustment for pension plan withdrawal liabilities (h)







-

0.03

0.45

0.08

Adjustment for gain on sale of Turkey Hill Dairy (h)







-

-

-

(0.10)

Adjustment for gain on sale of You Technology (h)







-

-

-

(0.06)

Adjustment for loss (gain) on investments (h)







0.12

0.04

0.60

(0.05)

Adjustment for Home Chef contingent consideration (h)







0.01

-

0.05

(0.02)

Adjustment for transformation costs (h)







0.06

-

0.10

-





























2021 and 2019 adjustment items







0.19

0.07

1.20

(0.15)





























Net earnings attributable to the Kroger Co. per

























Diluted common share excluding the adjustment items above





$ 0.80

$ 0.44

$ 1.99

$ 1.16





























Average number of common shares used in

























Diluted calculation







755

805

758

805





























Two-year net earnings attributable to the Kroger Co. per

























Diluted common share CAGR*







28.4%





(22.3)%

































Two-year net earnings attributable to the Kroger Co. per

























Diluted common share excluding the adjustment items above CAGR*

34.8%





31.0%































* CAGR represents the compounded annual growth rate.































(a) The amounts presented represent the after-tax effect of each adjustment.































(b) The pre-tax adjustment to OG&A expenses for pension plan withdrawal liabilities was $27 in the second quarter of 2019. The year-to-date pre-tax adjustments for pension plan withdrawal liabilities were $449 and $86 in the first two quarters of 2021 and 2019, respectively.



























(c) The pre-tax adjustment for gain on sale of Turkey Hill Dairy was ($106).



























(d) The pre-tax adjustment for gain on sale of You Technology was ($70).



























(e) The pre-tax adjustments for loss (gain) on investments were $122 and $45 in the second quarters of 2021 and 2019, respectively. The year-to-date pre-tax adjustments for loss (gain) on investments were $601 and ($61) in the first two quarters of 2021 and 2019, respectively.







(f) The pre-tax adjustments to OG&A expenses for Home Chef contingent consideration were $9 and $2 in the second quarters of 2021 and 2019, respectively. The year-to-date pre-tax adjustments to OG&A expenses for Home Chef contingent consideration were $52 and ($21) in the first two quarters of 2021 and 2019, respectively.



























(g) The pre-tax adjustment to OG&A expenses for transformation costs was $57 in the second quarter of 2021. The year-to-date pre-tax adjustments to OG&A expenses for transformation costs was $101. Transformation costs primarily include costs related to store and business closure costs and third party professional consulting fees associated with business transformation and cost saving initiatives.



























(h) The amounts presented represent the net earnings (loss) per diluted common share effect of each adjustment.





























2021 Second Quarter Adjustment Items include adjustments for the loss on investments, Home Chef contingent consideration adjustment and strategic transformation costs. Note:





























2021 Adjustment Items include the Second Quarter Adjustment Items plus the adjustments that occurred in the first quarter of 2021 for pension plan withdrawal liabilities, loss on investments, Home Chef contingent consideration adjustment and strategic transformation costs.































2019 Second Quarter Adjustment Items include adjustments for pension plan withdrawal liabilities, loss on investments and Home Chef contingent consideration adjustment.































2019 Adjustment Items include the Second Quarter Adjustment Items plus the adjustments that occurred in the first quarter of 2019 for pension plan withdrawal liabilities, the gain on sale of Turkey Hill Dairy, gain on sale of You Technology, the gain on investments and Home Chef contingent consideration adjustment.



