Kroger Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results and Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance

CINCINNATI, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today reported its third quarter 2020 results, provided a Restock Kroger progress update on the three-year transformation plan, and an update to its COVID-19 response.

Comments from Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen

"Our Kroger family of associates have been nothing short of incredible during the pandemic and they continue to inspire me every day. I am proud of our dedicated associates who continued to diligently execute our Restock Kroger transformation while serving our customers when they need us most.

We delivered strong results in the third quarter. Customers are at the center of everything we do and sales remain elevated as we continue to enhance our competitive moats – Fresh, Our Brands, Data & Personalization and Seamless. We are executing against our strategy even during the pandemic and continue to grow market share.

The strong underlying momentum in our core supermarket business and acceleration in the growth of our alternative profit business demonstrates we are successfully transforming our business model to deliver consistently strong and attractive total shareholder return in 2020 and beyond."

Financial Results

3Q20 ($ in millions; except EPS) 3Q19 ($ in millions; except EPS) ID Sales* (Table 4) 10.9% 2.5% EPS $0.80 $0.32 Adjusted EPS (Table 6) $0.71 $0.47 Operating Profit $792 $254 Adjusted FIFO Operating Profit

(Table 7) $871 $653 FIFO Gross Margin Rate* Decreased 2 basis points OG&A Rate* Decreased 30 basis points *without fuel and adjustment items, if applicable

Total company sales were $29.7 billion in the third quarter, compared to $28.0 billion for the same period last year. Excluding fuel and dispositions, sales grew 11.3%.

Gross margin was 23.0% of sales for the third quarter. The FIFO gross margin rate, excluding fuel, decreased 2 basis points compared to the same period last year. This decrease was primarily driven by price investments and mix changes, offset by sourcing efficiencies, sales leverage and growth in alternative profit streams.

The LIFO charge was $23 million for both the third quarters of 2020 and 2019.

The Operating, General & Administrative rate decreased 30 basis points, excluding fuel and adjustment items, due to sales leverage and execution of Restock Kroger initiatives, partially offset by continued COVID-19 related investments to protect the health and safety of associates, customers and communities and increased incentive costs.

Rent and depreciation, excluding fuel, decreased 27 basis points due to sales leverage.

Capital Allocation Strategy

Kroger's capital allocation strategy is to use its adjusted free cash flow to invest in the business and drive profitable growth while also maintaining its current investment grade debt rating and returning capital to shareholders. The company actively balances the use of its adjusted free cash flow to achieve these goals.

Kroger's net total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is 1.74, compared to 2.50 a year ago (Table 5). The company's net total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio target range is 2.30 to 2.50. Kroger held temporary cash investments of approximately $1.8 billion as of the end of the quarter, reflecting improved operating performance and significant improvement in working capital.

During the quarter, Kroger repurchased $304 million of shares under its $1 billion board authorization announced on September 11, 2020. Year-to-date, Kroger has repurchased $989 million of shares.

Earlier this year, Kroger increased the dividend by 13 percent, marking the 14th consecutive year of dividend increases.

Guidance Update

Comments from CFO Gary Millerchip

"As a result of our continued strong performance, market share growth and the expectation of sustained trends in food at home consumption for the remainder of our fiscal year, we are raising our full year 2020 guidance. For the full year 2020, we expect total identical sales without fuel to be around 14% and adjusted EPS growth of 50% to 53%.

Our guidance contemplates continued investments in associates and customers plus ongoing COVID-19 related costs, balanced with continued execution of cost savings initiatives and growth in alternative profit businesses.

Looking toward 2021, we believe that our performance will be stronger than we would have expected prior to the pandemic when viewed as a two-year stacked result for identical sales without fuel growth and as a compounded growth rate over 2020 and 2021 for adjusted earnings per share growth."

Full Year 2020 Guidance

IDS (%) EPS

($) Operating

Profit

($B) Tax

Rate** Cap

Ex ($B) Adjusted FCF ($B) Share

Repurchases ($B) Adjusted* ~14.0% $3.30 -

$3.35 $4.0 -

$4.1 23% $2.8

-

$3.2 $2.8 -

$3.1 $1.1 - $1.3 * Without adjusted items, if applicable; Identical sales is without fuel; Operating profit represents FIFO Operating Profit. Kroger is unable to provide a full reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures used in 2020 guidance without unreasonable effort because it is not possible to predict certain of our adjustment items with a reasonable degree of certainty. This information is dependent upon future events and may be outside of our control and its unavailability could have a significant impact on 2020 GAAP financial results. ** This rate reflects typical tax adjustments and does not reflect changes to the rate from the completion of income tax audit examinations, which cannot be predicted.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights

Associate Experience

Invested nearly $1.3 billion to reward associates and to protect them and customers through dozens of safety measures since March

to reward associates and to protect them and customers through dozens of safety measures since March Reached agreement with 20 local UFCW unions to invest $1 billion to improve security of future retirement benefits for 33,000 associates. Agreement ratified in the 4 th quarter and will incur a charge to net earnings of approximately $0.98 per diluted share on a GAAP basis in Q4

to improve security of future retirement benefits for 33,000 associates. Agreement ratified in the 4 quarter and will incur a charge to net earnings of approximately per diluted share on a GAAP basis in Q4 Continued investment in Kroger associates with average hourly rate now over $20 with comprehensive benefits factored in

with comprehensive benefits factored in Recognized as a 2020 Champion of Disability Inclusion by the State of Ohio

Customer Obsession

Proactively secured an additional 5,000 truckloads of inventory and increased distribution capacity reserves by 20% within supply chain to minimize potential supply disruptions

Our Brands launched largest number of new items ever, including 50 new Simple Truth Plant Based collection items

launched largest number of new items ever, including 50 new Simple Truth Plant Based collection items Expanded to 2,213 Pickup locations and 2,468 Delivery locations, covering over 98% of Kroger households

Announced additional Kroger-Ocado customer fulfillment center in Romulus, Michigan

Announced expansion of global money transfer services with Western Union and Ria Money Transfer

Launched Chefbot, a first-of-its-kind artificial intelligence tool, on Twitter that delivers personalized recipe recommendations based on ingredients already in a customer's kitchen

Live Our Purpose

Partnered with federal government and dozens of state health departments in preparation of distribution of COVID-19 vaccine

Launched FDA-authorized rapid antibody tests across family of pharmacies and The Little Clinic locations

Conducted more than 250,000 COVID-19 tests since April through Kroger Health

Announced new Framework for Action: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion plan, featuring 10 significant steps to advance diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace and communities

plan, featuring 10 significant steps to advance diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace and communities Named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for eighth consecutive year, driven by the company's progress toward its Zero Hunger | Zero Waste and sustainability goals

Year-to-date, The Kroger Co. Foundation and The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation have directed nearly $21 million in total grants to nonprofit organizations and programs addressing COVID-19 and Zero Hunger | Zero Waste

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

Kroger's third quarter 2020 ended on November 7, 2020.

Note: Fuel sales have historically had a low gross margin rate and operating expense rate as compared to corresponding rates on non-fuel sales. As a result, Kroger discusses the changes in these rates excluding the effect of fuel.

Please refer to the supplemental information presented in the tables for reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to the most comparable GAAP financial measure and related disclosure.

This press release contains certain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" about the future performance of the company. These statements are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it. Such statements are indicated by words or phrases such as "achieve," "believe," "contemplates," "continue," "deliver," "expect," "future," "guidance," "strategy," "target," "trends," and "will." Various uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include the specific risk factors identified in "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K for our last fiscal year and any subsequent filings, as well as the following:

Kroger's ability to achieve sales, earnings, incremental FIFO operating profit, and adjusted free cash flow goals may be affected by: COVID-19 related factors, risks and challenges, including among others, the length of time that the pandemic continues, the temporary inability of customers to shop due to illness, quarantine, or other travel restrictions or financial hardship, shifts in demand away from discretionary or higher priced products to lower priced products, or stockpiling or similar pantry-filling activities, reduced workforces which may be caused by, but not limited to, the temporary inability of the workforce to work due to illness, quarantine, or government mandates, temporary store closures due to reduced workforces or government mandates, or the availability and efficacy of a vaccine; labor negotiations or disputes; changes in the types and numbers of businesses that compete with Kroger; pricing and promotional activities of existing and new competitors, including non-traditional competitors, and the aggressiveness of that competition; Kroger's response to these actions; the state of the economy, including interest rates, the inflationary and deflationary trends in certain commodities, changes in tariffs, and the unemployment rate; the effect that fuel costs have on consumer spending; volatility of fuel margins; changes in government-funded benefit programs and the extent and effectiveness of any COVID-19 stimulus packages; manufacturing commodity costs; diesel fuel costs related to Kroger's logistics operations; trends in consumer spending; the extent to which Kroger's customers exercise caution in their purchasing in response to economic conditions; the uncertainty of economic growth or recession; changes in inflation or deflation in product and operating costs; stock repurchases; Kroger's ability to retain pharmacy sales from third party payors; consolidation in the healthcare industry, including pharmacy benefit managers; Kroger's ability to negotiate modifications to multi-employer pension plans; natural disasters or adverse weather conditions; the effect of public health crises or other significant catastrophic events, including the coronavirus; the potential costs and risks associated with potential cyber-attacks or data security breaches; the success of Kroger's future growth plans; the ability to execute on Restock Kroger ; and the successful integration of merged companies and new partnerships. Our ability to achieve these goals may also be affected by our ability to manage the factors identified above. Our ability to execute our financial strategy may be affected by our ability to generate cash flow.

; and the successful integration of merged companies and new partnerships. Our ability to achieve these goals may also be affected by our ability to manage the factors identified above. Our ability to execute our financial strategy may be affected by our ability to generate cash flow. Kroger's effective tax rate may differ from the expected rate due to changes in laws, the status of pending items with various taxing authorities, and the deductibility of certain expenses.

Kroger assumes no obligation to update the information contained herein. Please refer to Kroger's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a further discussion of these risks and uncertainties.

Note: Kroger's quarterly conference call with investors will broadcast live at 10 a.m. (ET) on December 3, 2020 at ir.kroger.com. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available at approximately 1 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, December 3, 2020.

3rd Quarter 2020 Tables Include:

Consolidated Statements of Operations Consolidated Balance Sheets Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Supplemental Sales Information Reconciliation of Net Total Debt and Net Earnings Attributable to The Kroger Co. to Adjusted EBITDA Net Earnings Per Diluted Share Excluding the Adjustment Items Operating Profit Excluding the Adjustment Items

Table 1. THE KROGER CO. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited)





























































THIRD QUARTER

YEAR-TO-DATE















2020

2019

2020

2019















































SALES







$ 29,723

100.0%

$ 27,974

100.0%

$ 101,761

100.0%

$ 93,393

100.0%















































OPERATING EXPENSES





































MERCHANDISE COSTS, INCLUDING ADVERTISING,





































WAREHOUSING AND TRANSPORTATION (a),





































AND LIFO CHARGE (b)



22,901

77.1

21,798

77.9

77,906

76.6

72,787

77.9



OPERATING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE (a)

5,194

17.5

5,097

18.2

18,162

17.9

16,223

17.4



RENT







205

0.7

201

0.7

682

0.7

675

0.7



DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

631

2.1

624

2.2

2,073

2.0

1,994

2.1



















































OPERATING PROFIT



792

2.7

254

0.9

2,938

2.9

1,714

1.8















































OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)





































INTEREST EXPENSE



(129)

(0.4)

(137)

(0.5)

(438)

(0.4)

(463)

(0.5)



NON-SERVICE COMPONENT OF COMPANY-SPONSORED





































PENSION PLAN COSTS



9

-

(1)

-

28

-

(2)

-



GAIN ON INVESTMENTS



162

0.6

106

0.4

952

0.9

166

0.2



GAIN ON SALE OF BUSINESSES

-

-

-

-

-

-

176

0.2



















































NET EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE

834

2.8

222

0.8

3,480

3.4

1,591

1.7

















































INCOME TAX EXPENSE



202

0.7

79

0.3

816

0.8

398

0.4



















































NET EARNINGS INCLUDING NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

632

2.1

143

0.5

2,664

2.6

1,193

1.3



















































NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO







































NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

1

-

(120)

(0.4)

2

-

(139)

(0.2)



















































NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE KROGER CO.

$ 631

2.1%

$ 263

0.9%

$ 2,662

2.6%

$ 1,332

1.4%



















































NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE KROGER CO.







































PER BASIC COMMON SHARE

$ 0.81





$ 0.32





$ 3.39





$ 1.65























































AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES USED IN







































BASIC CALCULATION



772





802





777





800























































NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE KROGER CO.







































PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE

$ 0.80





$ 0.32





$ 3.35





$ 1.64























































AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES USED IN







































DILUTED CALCULATION

780





807





785





805





















































DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE

$ 0.180





$ 0.160





$ 0.520





$ 0.460































































































Note: Certain percentages may not sum due to rounding.





























































Note: The Company defines First-In First-Out (FIFO) gross profit as sales minus merchandise costs, including advertising, warehousing and

transportation, but excluding the Last-In First-Out (LIFO) charge.

















The Company defines FIFO gross margin as FIFO gross profit divided by sales.

















The Company defines FIFO operating profit as operating profit excluding the LIFO charge.

















The Company defines FIFO operating margin as FIFO operating profit divided by sales.

















The above FIFO financial metrics are important measures used by management to evaluate operational effectiveness. Management

believes these FIFO financial metrics are useful to investors and analysts because they measure our day-to-day operational

effectiveness.





























































(a) Merchandise costs ("COGS") and operating, general and administrative expenses ("OG&A") exclude depreciation and amortization

expense and rent expense which are included in separate expense lines.





























































(b) LIFO charges of $23 were recorded in the third quarters of 2020 and 2019. For the year to date period, LIFO charges of $77 and $69

were recorded for 2020 and 2019, respectively.

















THE KROGER CO. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions) (unaudited)



































November 7,

November 9,















2020

2019























ASSETS















Current Assets

















Cash







$ 367

$ 417



Temporary cash investments



1,813

128



Store deposits in-transit





1,102

1,034



Receivables







1,610

1,600



Inventories







7,478

7,412



Prepaid and other current assets



576

434



























Total current assets





12,946

11,025























Property, plant and equipment, net



21,902

21,801

Operating lease assets





6,843

6,847

Intangibles, net







1,012

1,086

Goodwill







3,076

3,076

Other assets







2,686

1,558



























Total Assets







$ 48,465

$ 45,393













































LIABILITIES AND SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY









Current Liabilities

















Current portion of long-term debt including obligations











under finance leases





$ 1,595

$ 1,417



Current portion of operating lease liabilities

669

673



Trade accounts payable





7,355

6,867



Accrued salaries and wages



1,236

1,087



Other current liabilities





4,662

4,074



























Total current liabilities





15,517

14,118























Long-term debt including obligations under finance leases 11,925

12,227

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities



6,482

6,449

Deferred income taxes





1,682

1,517

Pension and postretirement benefit obligations

543

471

Other long-term liabilities





2,272

1,883



























Total Liabilities





38,421

36,665























Shareowners' equity







10,044

8,728



























Total Liabilities and Shareowners' Equity

$ 48,465

$ 45,393























Total common shares outstanding at end of period

766

802

Total diluted shares year-to-date



785

805



Table 3. THE KROGER CO. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions) (unaudited)







































YEAR-TO-DATE

















2020

2019

























CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:











Net earnings including noncontrolling interests

$ 2,664

$ 1,193



Adjustments to reconcile net earnings including noncontrolling













interests to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

2,073

1,994







Operating lease asset amortization

481

494







LIFO charge

77

69







Stock-based employee compensation

147

117







Company-sponsored pension plan costs

(12)

32







Deferred income taxes

219

(46)







Gain on sale of businesses

-

(176)







Gain on the sale of assets

(24)

(150)







Gain on investments

(952)

(166)







Impairment of Lucky's Market

-

238







Other

119

(1)







Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net

















of effects from mergers and disposals of businesses:



















Store deposits in-transit

77

148











Receivables

42

93











Inventories

(471)

(636)











Prepaid and other current assets

(56)

66











Trade accounts payable

1,006

808











Accrued expenses

469

299











Income taxes receivable and payable

89

(145)











Operating lease liabilities

(464)

(477)











Proceeds from contract associated with the sale of business

-

295











Other

461

(1)



























Net cash provided by operating activities

5,945

4,048

















































CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:











Payments for property and equipment, including payments for lease buyouts

(2,062)

(2,363)



Proceeds from sale of assets

99

257



Net proceeds from sale of businesses

-

327



Other







(133)

(45)



























Net cash used by investing activities

(2,096)

(1,824)

















































CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:











Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

537

61



Payments on long-term debt including obligations under finance leases

(41)

(1,540)



Net payments on commercial paper

(1,150)

(235)



Dividends paid

(395)

(356)



Proceeds from issuance of capital stock

98

32



Treasury stock purchases

(989)

(34)



Other

(128)

(36)



























Net cash used by financing activities

(2,068)

(2,108)









































































NET INCREASE IN CASH AND TEMPORARY











CASH INVESTMENTS

1,781

116

























CASH AND TEMPORARY CASH INVESTMENTS:











BEGINNING OF YEAR

399

429



END OF PERIOD



$ 2,180

$ 545

















































Reconciliation of capital investments:











Payments for property and equipment, including payments for lease buyouts

$ (2,062)

$ (2,363)



Payments for lease buyouts

42

24



Changes in construction-in-progress payables

(44)

96





Total capital investments, excluding lease buyouts

$ (2,064)

$ (2,243)

























Disclosure of cash flow information:













Cash paid during the year for interest

$ 474

$ 407





Cash paid during the year for income taxes

$ 495

$ 633



Table 4. Supplemental Sales Information (in millions, except percentages) (unaudited)





















Items identified below should not be considered as alternatives to sales or any other GAAP measure of performance. Identical sales

is an industry-specific measure and it is important to review it in conjunction with Kroger's financial results reported in accordance

with GAAP. Other companies in our industry may calculate identical sales differently than Kroger does, limiting the comparability of

the measure.













































































































IDENTICAL SALES (a)





























THIRD QUARTER

YEAR-TO-DATE







2020

2019

2020

2019

























EXCLUDING FUEL

$ 26,860

$ 24,212

$ 92,759

$ 80,485

























EXCLUDING FUEL

10.9%

2.5%

15.3%

2.0%

































































(a) Kroger defines identical sales, excluding fuel, as sales to retail customers, including sales from all departments at identical

supermarket locations, Kroger Specialty Pharmacy businesses, jewelry and ship-to-home solutions. Kroger defines a

supermarket as identical when it has been in operation without expansion or relocation for five full quarters.

Table 5. Reconciliation of Net Total Debt and Net Earnings Attributable to The Kroger Co. to Adjusted EBITDA (in millions, except for ratio) (unaudited)













The items identified below should not be considered an alternative to any GAAP measure of performance or access to liquidity. Net total

debt to adjusted EBITDA is an important measure used by management to evaluate the Company's access to liquidity. The items below

should be reviewed in conjunction with Kroger's financial results reported in accordance with GAAP.









































The following table provides a reconciliation of net total debt.

























































November 7,

November 9,







2020

2019

Change













Current portion of long-term debt including obligations











under finance leases

$ 1,595

$ 1,417

$ 178 Long-term debt including obligations under finance leases

11,925

12,227

(302)













Total debt

13,520

13,644

(124)













Less: Temporary cash investments

1,813

128

1,685













Net total debt

$ 11,707

$ 13,516

$ (1,809)



























The following table provides a reconciliation from net earnings attributable to The Kroger Co. to adjusted EBITDA, as defined in the

Company's credit agreement, on a rolling four quarter basis.































Rolling Four Quarters Ended







November 7,

November 9,







2020

2019

















Net earnings attributable to The Kroger Co.

$ 2,989

$ 1,591



LIFO charge

113

59



Depreciation and amortization

2,728

2,575



Interest expense

578

605



Income tax expense

887

464



Adjustment for pension plan withdrawal liabilities

4

299



Adjustment for gain on investments

(943)

(241)



Adjustment for gain on sale of Turkey Hill Dairy

-

(106)



Adjustment for gain on sale of You Technology

-

(70)



Adjustment for Home Chef contingent consideration

58

15



Adjustment for loss on settlement of financial instrument

-

42



Adjustment for severance charge and related benefits

-

80



Adjustment for deconsolidation and impairment of Lucky's Market











attributable to The Kroger Co. (a)

174

131



Adjustment for transformation costs (b)

152

-



Other

(10)

(28)

















Adjusted EBITDA

$ 6,730

$ 5,416

















Net total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio

1.74

2.50































(a) The adjustment for impairment of Lucky's Market attributable to The Kroger Co., in the rolling four quarters ended November 9,

2019, excludes a $107 net loss attributable to the minority interest of Lucky's Market.

















(b) Transformation costs primarily include costs related to store and business closure costs and third party professional

consulting fees associated with business transformation and cost saving initiatives.





Table 6. Net Earnings Per Diluted Share Excluding the Adjustment Items (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



























The purpose of this table is to better illustrate comparable operating results from our ongoing business, after removing the effects on net earnings per diluted common share for certain items described below. Adjusted

net earnings and adjusted net earnings per diluted share are useful metrics to investors and analysts because they present more accurately year-over-year comparisons for net earnings and net earnings per diluted

share because adjusted items are not the result of normal operations. Items identified in this table should not be considered alternatives to net earnings attributable to The Kroger Co. or any other GAAP measure of

performance. These items should not be reviewed in isolation or considered substitutes for the Company's financial results as reported in accordance with GAAP. Due to the nature of these items, as further described

below, it is important to identify these items and to review them in conjunction with the Company's financial results reported in accordance with GAAP.



















































































The following table summarizes items that affected the Company's financial results during the periods presented.

































































































THIRD QUARTER

YEAR-TO-DATE













2020

2019

2020

2019





























NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE KROGER CO.

$ 631

$ 263

$ 2,662

$ 1,332





























ADJUSTMENT FOR PENSION PLAN WITHDRAWAL LIABILITIES (a)(b)

-

35

-

101

ADJUSTMENT FOR GAIN ON SALE OF TURKEY HILL DAIRY (a)(c)

-

-

-

(80)

ADJUSTMENT FOR GAIN ON SALE OF YOU TECHNOLOGY (a)(d)

-

-

-

(52)

ADJUSTMENT FOR GAIN ON INVESTMENTS (a)(e)

(115)

(81)

(705)

(125)

ADJUSTMENT FOR SEVERANCE CHARGE AND RELATED BENEFITS (a)(f)

-

61

-

61

ADJUSTMENT FOR IMPAIRMENT OF LUCKY'S MARKET



















ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE KROGER CO. (a)(g)

-

100

-

100

ADJUSTMENT FOR HOME CHEF CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION (a)(h)

17

3

80

(13)

ADJUSTMENT FOR TRANSFORMATION COSTS (a)(i)

24

-

73

-





























2020 AND 2019 ADJUSTMENT ITEMS



(74)

118

(552)

(8)





























NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE KROGER CO.



















EXCLUDING THE ADJUSTMENT ITEMS ABOVE

$ 557

$ 381

$ 2,110

$ 1,324





























NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE KROGER CO.



















PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE



$ 0.80

$ 0.32

$ 3.35

$ 1.64





























ADJUSTMENT FOR PENSION PLAN WITHDRAWAL LIABILITIES (j)

-

0.04

-

0.12

ADJUSTMENT FOR GAIN ON SALE OF TURKEY HILL DAIRY (j)

-

-

-

(0.10)

ADJUSTMENT FOR GAIN ON SALE OF YOU TECHNOLOGY (j)

-

-

-

(0.06)

ADJUSTMENT FOR GAIN ON INVESTMENTS (j)

(0.15)

(0.10)

(0.90)

(0.16)

ADJUSTMENT FOR SEVERANCE CHARGE AND RELATED BENEFITS (j)

-

0.08

-

0.08

ADJUSTMENT FOR IMPAIRMENT OF LUCKY'S MARKET



















ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE KROGER CO. (j)

-

0.12

-

0.12

ADJUSTMENT FOR HOME CHEF CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION (j)

0.02

0.01

0.10

(0.02)

ADJUSTMENT FOR TRANSFORMATION COSTS (j)

0.04

-

0.11

-





























2020 AND 2019 ADJUSTMENT ITEMS

(0.09)

0.15

(0.69)

(0.02)





























NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE KROGER CO. PER



















DILUTED COMMON SHARE EXCLUDING THE ADJUSTMENT ITEMS ABOVE

$ 0.71

$ 0.47

$ 2.66

$ 1.62





























AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES USED IN



















DILUTED CALCULATION

780

807

785

805

Table 6. Net Earnings Per Diluted Share Excluding the Adjustment Items (continued) (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited)























































(a) The amounts presented represent the after-tax effect of each adjustment.



























(b) The pre-tax adjustment to OG&A expenses for pension plan withdrawal liabilities was $45 in the third quarter of 2019. The year-to-date pre-tax adjustment to OG&A expenses for pension plan withdrawal liabilities was $131 in the first three quarters of 2019.



























(c) The pre-tax adjustment for gain on sale of Turkey Hill Dairy was ($106).



























(d) The pre-tax adjustment for gain on sale of You Technology was ($70).



























(e) The pre-tax adjustments for gain on investments were ($162) and ($106) in the third quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively. The year-to-date pre-tax adjustments for gain on investments were ($952) and ($166) in the first three quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively.



























(f) The pre-tax adjustment for severance charge and related benefits was $80.



(g) The pre-tax adjustment for impairment of Lucky's Market was $238 including a $107 net loss attributable to the minority interest of Lucky's Market.



(h) The pre-tax adjustments to OG&A expenses for Home Chef contingent consideration were $24 and $4 in the third quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively. The year-to-date pre-tax adjustments to OG&A expenses for Home Chef contingent consideration were $109 and ($18) in the first three quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively.



























(i) The pre-tax adjustment to OG&A expenses for transformation costs was $33 in the third quarter of 2020. The year-to-date pre-tax adjustment to OG&A expenses for transformation costs was $100 in the first three quarters of 2020. Transformation costs primarily include costs related to store and business closure costs and third party professional consulting fees associated with business transformation and cost saving initiatives.



























(j) The amounts presented represent the net earnings per diluted common share effect of each adjustment.























































Note: 2020 Third Quarter Adjustment Items include adjustments for the gain on investments, Home Chef contingent consideration adjustment and strategic transformation costs.

























































2020 Adjustment Items include the Third Quarter Adjustment Items plus the adjustments that occurred in the first two quarters of 2020 for the gain on investments, Home Chef contingent consideration adjustment and strategic transformation costs.

























































2019 Third Quarter Adjustment items include adjustments for pension plan withdrawal liabilities, the gain on investments, severance charge, impairment of Lucky's Market and Home Chef contingent consideration adjustment.

























































2019 Adjustment Items include the Third Quarter Adjustment Items plus the adjustments that occurred in the first two quarters of 2019 for pension plan withdrawal liabilities, the gain on sale of Turkey Hill Dairy, the gain on sale of You Technology, the gain on investments and Home Chef contingent consideration adjustment.

Table 7. Operating Profit Excluding the Adjustment Items (in millions) (unaudited)



























The purpose of this table is to better illustrate comparable operating results from our ongoing business, after removing the effects on operating profit for certain items described below. Adjusted FIFO

operating profit is a useful metric to investors and analysts because it presents more accurately year-over year comparisons for operating profit because adjusted items are not the result of normal

operations. Items identified in this table should not be considered alternatives to operating profit or any other GAAP measure of performance. These items should not be reviewed in isolation or

considered substitutes for the Company's financial results as reported in accordance with GAAP. Due to the nature of these items, as further described below, it is important to identify these items

and to review them in conjunction with the Company's financial results reported in accordance with GAAP.



















































































The following table summarizes items that affected the Company's financial results during the periods presented.





































































THIRD QUARTER

YEAR-TO-DATE













2020

2019

2020

2019





























Operating profit





$ 792

$ 254

$ 2,938

$ 1,714

LIFO charge





23

23

77

69





























FIFO Operating profit



815

277

3,015

1,783





























Adjustment for pension plan withdrawal liabilities

-

45

-

131

Adjustment for Home Chef contingent consideration

24

4

109

(18)

Adjustment for severance charge and related benefits

-

80

-

80

Adjustment for transformation costs

33

-

100

-

Adjustment for impairment of Lucky's Market (a)

-

238

-

238

Other







(1)

9

(6)

23





























2020 and 2019 Adjustment items

56

376

203

454





























Adjusted FIFO operating profit





















excluding the adjustment items above

$ 871

$ 653

$ 3,218

$ 2,237























































(a) The adjustment for impairment of Lucky's Market includes a $107 net loss attributable to the minority interest of Lucky's Market.

