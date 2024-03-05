Kroger Reveals Every Bunny's Favorite Easter Candy

Retailer shares America's top-selling candies and debuts exclusive Peeps® flavor

CINCINNATI, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is egg-cited to share America's favorite candies ahead of Easter. The retailer revealed it expects the Easter Bunny's top picks will be chocolate, jellybeans and candy eggs in several varieties and shared a brand-new Peeps® flavor available exclusively at Kroger.

"No one has better taste in candy than the Easter Bunny who is selecting a lot of egg-cellent treats to fill baskets this year," said Carlo Baldan, group vice president of Center Store Merchandising. "No need to hunt for low prices on Easter essentials at Kroger. We have every bunny covered with affordable holiday meal staples, everyday low prices and savings on candy and gifts to make the day extra hoppy."

America's favorite Easter candies are:

Do not miss 33% off all Easter candy March 6-March 12 with a digital coupon.

Easter bunnies looking to stock their baskets can find all the essentials at Kroger, including basket basics, gift cards and more. Check out these Easter must-haves:

Kroger is also bringing customers Easter family meal options for as little as $3 per person. No matter how families celebrate, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Visit The Fresh Lane to shop Easter menus, save and get inspired.

For customers who want to spend more time perfecting baskets and enjoying egg hunts, Home Chef is making Easter easier than ever with meal bundles available to order ahead for pickup or grab at Kroger Family of Stores. Options are plentiful with varieties like a Quiche meal serving four-six, a sides-only bundle and a la carte side and protein selections.

NEW this year is Home Chef's Easter Feast ($105): A bundle for 8-12 people—as little as $8.75 per person—made of delicious heat-and-eat dishes, including two proteins, that are easy to make and ready in as little as 6 minutes. Customers can order ahead here starting March 10. The feast includes:

Boneless Turkey

Bone-In Ham

White Cheddar Mac & Cheese (quantity: 3)

Green Bean Casserole (quantity: 2)

Scalloped Potatoes (quantity: 2)

Find even more great prices at Kroger.com or the Kroger app, with more than $600 in savings available weekly in digital coupons. From ingredients and recipes to savings and rewards, customers are a swipe away from inspiration to reality.

Customers can shop these Easter essentials and more in-store or through Kroger Pickup and Delivery, offering the same fresh products at the same low prices no matter how they shop. Save even more with Boost by Kroger Plus, the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99.

Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® eligible cardmembers may now redeem a free one-year, next-day Boost membership or cardholders who are current annual Boost members may receive a free one-year extension of their next-day Boost membership. To learn more and redeem this Kroger Rewards World Elite Mastercard® cardmember offer visit the Boost Membership Benefits page.

