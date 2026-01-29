CINCINNATI, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the new year officially underway, The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is making it even easier for customers to focus on building healthy protein habits. Adding 24 new affordable, flavor-forward and protein-packed Simple Truth™ Protein products to shelves this month, the retailer has expanded the line to 110+ offerings – all Free From unwanted ingredients and designed to support any nutrition goal, from establishing new everyday habits to building strength.

Kroger Fuels Protein Goals with Expanded Simple Truth™ Line Now Featuring More Than 110 Items

"As customers focus on their wellness goals in the new year, they are looking for high-quality options that fit their lifestyles and budgets," said Ann Reed, Group Vice President of Our Brands at Kroger. "With the expansion of our Simple Truth™ Protein line exclusively at Kroger, we are supporting customers as they work towards their goals with nutritious, affordable and great-tasting protein offerings that are simple and free from unwanted ingredients."

Designed for any time of day or occasion – from a satisfying breakfast to a post-workout snack – Simple Truth™ Protein helps customers stay fuller longer. Crafted with nutritious, quality ingredients, the newly expanded line features popular additions including:

Simple Truth™ High Protein Cereal: Start the day strong with a delicious high-protein cereal offering 14g of protein, 6g of fiber, and just 1g of sugar per serving. Available in Cinnamon or Berry flavors.

Start the day strong with a delicious high-protein cereal offering 14g of protein, 6g of fiber, and just 1g of sugar per serving. Available in Cinnamon or Berry flavors. Simple Truth™ Beef Sticks: Made with 100% grass-fed and finished beef, these savory grab-and-go snacks deliver 9g of protein per serving. Available in Original and Jalapeño flavors.

Made with 100% grass-fed and finished beef, these savory grab-and-go snacks deliver 9g of protein per serving. Available in Original and Jalapeño flavors. Simple Truth™ Protein + Electrolyte Water Enhancers: Made with whey protein isolate and coconut water, these water enhancers support hydration and muscle health throughout the day with 9g of protein per serving. They contain less than 1g of sugar, no artificial sweeteners or colors, and are available in Strawberries and Cream or Mango Passionfruit flavors.

Made with whey protein isolate and coconut water, these water enhancers support hydration and muscle health throughout the day with 9g of protein per serving. They contain less than 1g of sugar, no artificial sweeteners or colors, and are available in Strawberries and Cream or Mango Passionfruit flavors. Simple Truth™ Protein Cottage Cheese Single Serve 5.6oz: This rich and creamy 2% milkfat small "crushed" curd cottage cheese delivers 21g of protein per serving, making it a perfect mid-afternoon snack that you can feel good about.

This rich and creamy 2% milkfat small "crushed" curd cottage cheese delivers 21g of protein per serving, making it a perfect mid-afternoon snack that you can feel good about. Simple Truth™ Protein Energy Bars: Indulgent and satisfying, these bars deliver 20g of protein with no added sugar in three delicious flavors: Peanut Caramel, Cookie Dough and Chocolate Caramel.

Media assets are available for download here.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies, more than 400,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through an eCommerce experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.