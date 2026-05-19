Axios Harris Poll Names Kroger One of America's Most Visible and Trusted Companies

CINCINNATI, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced its inclusion among the 2026 Axios Harris Poll 100, an annual ranking of the reputations of the most visible companies in the U.S.

"This recognition belongs to our associates," said Greg Foran, CEO of Kroger. "Every day, more than 400,000 of them help families put fresh, affordable food on the table. It is their care and commitment that builds trust with our customers and communities."

The Axios Harris Poll 100 surveys more than 16,000 Americans on how they view the country's most visible companies across measures including trust, culture, ethics, vision, products and services, relevance, character and trajectory. Kroger has regularly received high marks on the survey, consistently ranking among America's most visible and trusted companies.

The recognition also reflects Kroger's long-running Zero Hunger | Zero Waste commitment. Since 2017, Kroger has directed more than $2.1 billion to hunger relief, rescued 935 million pounds of surplus food, and provided more than 4.4 billion meals to families in need. In the past year, associates and customers came together at Kroger Community Days to pack more than three million meals with U.S. Hunger, an effort expanding to more cities in 2026.

"Trust is earned one customer, one neighbor, one meal at a time," said Keith Dailey, Kroger's Group Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs. "We're proud of this recognition, and even prouder of the work behind it."

Kroger has also been named one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek, honored by Handshake for early career hiring, and ranked among Computerworld's Top 100 Best Places to Work in IT for eight straight years.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies more than 400,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through an eCommerce experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.