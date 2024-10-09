Kroger Shares America's Favorite Candies Ahead of Halloween

Retailer pairs candies with festive drinks, shares ghostly deals and spellbound recipes

CINCINNATI, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today shared its Halloween guide highlighting America's favorite candies, hauntingly-good savings and wicked recipes to elevate any festive celebration this fall.

"Halloween is a special time of year when we can unleash our creativity, enjoy the company of family and friends and feel nostalgic about all things fall and ghostly," said Carlo Baldan, group vice president of center store merchandising at Kroger. "Whether you're preparing for trick-or-treaters, planning a Halloween party or staying in, Kroger is creepin' it real with savings on customer favorite candies and treats for the whole family."

From rich and chocolatey treats to sour and sweet options, customers have many options to choose from this season. However, Kroger revealed its customers will fill their baskets with Hershey's REESE'S Peanut Butter Cups more than any other candy this Halloween, followed by Snickers and Kit Kat's.* Try this year's most-loved candies, paired with some bewitching libations and family-friendly sippers:

Customers can stock their candy bowls with Kroger's scary-good deals on sweets and more, enjoying savings all season long on the following items:

With candy in-stock and drinks chilling, check out even more Halloween inspiration and recipes to delight the whole family including Jack-o'-lantern Quesadillas, Graveyard Chili, Witch Hat Halloween Cupcakes and Gooey Frankenstein Crispy Rice Treats. Find more party ideas and recipes on Kroger's blog, The Fresh Lane.

For even more scary-good deals and everyday savings, visit Kroger.com or the Kroger app, offering more than $600 in savings available weekly in digital coupons. With more than 30,000 mouthwatering possibilities, customers are a swipe away from inspiration to reality. Kroger is worth it every time.

Customers can shop for their Halloween party snacks and goodies in-store or through Kroger Pickup and Delivery, offering the same products at the same low prices no matter how they shop. Need last-minute items quickly? Try our new Express Delivery Service and save an additional $5 on your first two Express Delivery orders when you spend up to $75.

Save even more with Boost by Kroger Plus, the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99.

*Candy sales are projections for 2024 based on sales from the previous year during the same period.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly 420,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.