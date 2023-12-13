Kroger Shares Make-Ahead, Home for the Holidays Meal Ideas

News provided by

The Kroger Co.

13 Dec, 2023, 14:15 ET

Retailer cooks up $12 make-ahead meals using SNAP-eligible ingredients

CINCINNATI, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today shared affordable meal planning ideas to make dinnertime simple with make-ahead recipes that families can enjoy together, or young chefs can reheat easily in the microwave at home.

"Our customers have a lot on their plate this time of year," said Carlo Baldan, group vice president of Center Store Merchandising. "And we know families are looking to stretch their budgets even further while making the holidays special. As the to-do lists are growing, let us do some of the meal planning during winter break. These delicious and affordable make-ahead meals ensure dinnertime is a breeze after a busy day at work or for kids to reheat for a healthy and filling lunch."

For families looking for easy, affordable meals during winter break, Kroger suggests options to feed a family of four at an average cost of approximately $12 per meal, including:

The retailer recommends freezing meals in smaller batches to make reheating easier for single servings. For customer's looking for more meal prep ideas, check out these budget-friendly recipes and slow cooker meals.

For customers looking for extra convenience when preparing meals over the holidays, Home Chef offers a wide selection of delicious, fresh prepared foods for easy lunch and dinner options such as, fried chicken, soups, meal kits, pizzas and flatbreads.

Customers can shop these items and more in-store, through Kroger Pickup or delivered using Boost by Kroger Plus, the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99

Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® eligible cardmembers may now redeem a free one-year, next-day Boost membership or cardholders who are current annual Boost members may receive a free one-year extension of their next-day Boost membership. To learn more and redeem this Kroger Rewards World Elite Mastercard® cardmember offer visit here.

*The creditor and issuer of the Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® is U.S. Bank National Association, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated.

About Kroger
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.

Also from this source

Murray's Cheese Launches New Monthly Subscription Clubs

Murray's Cheese Launches New Monthly Subscription Clubs

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), today shared that Murray's Cheese launched its new monthly club subscription program, bringing a best-in-class cheese...
Kroger and Soda Health Collaborate to Launch a Smart Benefits Program to Improve Health and Nutrition Security

Kroger and Soda Health Collaborate to Launch a Smart Benefits Program to Improve Health and Nutrition Security

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), and Soda Health, Inc. today announced the launch of a Smart Benefits program,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Supermarkets

Image1

Retail

Image1

Food & Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.