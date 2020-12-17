Kroger Shares Top 10 Trending Foods of 2020

Zero-Calorie Soft Drinks Four-Cheese Mexican Blend Shredded Cheese Flavored Potato Chips (Hot & Spicy, Regional Flavors & Meal-Inspired Varieties) Sauvignon Blanc Wine Heavy Whipping Cream Fresh Burger Patties Artisan Breads & Restaurant-Style Buns Bulk Individual Coffee Pods (96-Count) Party-Size Bags of Variety Chocolate Black Forest Ham

"The most-popular foods and beverages of 2020 underscore how our customers not only adapted to the challenges of this unique year but embraced cooking and eating at home as part of their new routine," said Stuart Aitken, Kroger's chief merchant. "As many of our customers transitioned to working from home and virtual schoolrooms this year, coffee, fresh deli meat and artisan bread emerged as go-to staples for elevated breakfast and lunch routines, while zero-calorie soft drinks, unique potato chip flavors, wine and chocolate stood out as comfort-food favorites. Fresh ground beef, premium buns and shredded cheese also rose in popularity as our customers recreated their favorite restaurant-style burgers at home."

In addition to the look back at the trending grocery purchases of 2020, Kroger unveiled its top seven food trend predictions for 2021, thoughtfully curated by its culinary experiences team and Our Brands product developers, chefs and innovators.

"Many of our customers rediscovered their passion for cooking and baking at home in 2020 and aspire to eat more healthy foods and explore more unique tastes and flavors in the year ahead," continued Aitken. "We're excited about what Our Brands will offer customers in the new year through innovation and by delivering the fresh, flavorful and on-trend foods they expect from Kroger's industry-leading portfolio of brands."

The latest tastes and freshest trends can be found on Kroger.com and in the aisles where customers shop for Simple Truth®, Kroger's natural, organic and free-from brand, Kroger®, customer favorites that exceed expectations while fitting budgets, and Private Selection®, a collection of culinary creations designed to elevate every occasion.

Kroger's Top Seven Food Trend Predictions for 2021:

1. Futureproof Foods

From immune defense to mood management, consumers are increasingly looking for flavor and functionality in their favorite foods and beverages, especially as the nation continues to navigate a public health crisis. As "futureproofing" and "biohacking" trends continue to accelerate in 2021, shoppers can expect to see more foods with added benefits to support immune health, gut and brain health, energy levels and stress management.

Products to try: Simple Truth Superfoods Almond Butter, Simple Truth Elderberry Gummies, Simple Truth Organic Sparkling Probiotic Kefir Water, Kroger Hydro GO Caffeinated Water

2. Seeking Comfort

Easy-to-prepare comfort foods are on the rise as consumers look to balance convenience and quick preparation times with flavorful meal options. To help cope with the added stress many faced in 2020, consumers are also increasingly turning to home baking as a mood booster and mental escape.

Products to try: Simple Truth Tomato Basil Quick Cook Risotto, Private Selection Deep Dish Chocolate Chunk Cookie, Private Selection Bronze Cut Decadent Gouda with Aged White Cheddar Creamy Macaroni & Cheese, Private Selection Brown Butter Bourbon Truffle Ice Cream

3. Ketotarian Foods

High-protein eating styles like keto have skyrocketed in popularity, creating a conundrum for consumers who want to explore the trend, but find it difficult to balance the low-carb, high-fat dietary guidelines with a desire to consume more vegetables and plant-based foods. Enter the "ketotarian" diet: a plant-based spin on traditional keto guidelines. Consumers can expect to find a growing selection of these plant-based, high-protein foods on grocery shelves in the year ahead.

Products to try: Simple Truth Keto Cheddar Cheese Crisps, Simple Truth Keto Chocolate Chip French Ice Cream, Simple Truth Puff Bunz, Simple Truth Popped BBQ Protein Crisps, Simple Truth Emerge Plant Based (Beef) Patties and Grinds

4. Global Flavors and Restaurant Favorites Hit Home

According to 84.51°, Kroger's data and analytics subsidiary, more than 60% of Kroger shoppers are spending more time cooking at home. This trend will only accelerate in 2021, as consumers spice up their weekly routines by experimenting with global flavors and recipes that recreate their favorite travel experiences or restaurant meals at home.

Products to try: Kroger Season & Sauce Ancho Chile with Rojo Mole Meatloaf Kit, Kroger Prime Seasonings Sweet Smokehouse Season & Rub, Private Selection Mole Negro Cooking Sauce, Kroger Pad Thai Stir Fry Kit, Private Selection Indian-Inspired Jalfrezi Coconut Curry Simmer Sauce

5. Mushroom Mania

2021 will be a breakout year for mushrooms. The versatile vegetable is rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, and can easily elevate everyday recipes with its warm umami flavor. Consumers should expect to see mushrooms play a starring role in a variety of new products in 2021, including blended plant-based proteins, condiments, spices, seasonings and more.

Products to try: Simple Truth Quick Cook Mushroom Risotto, Simple Truth Organic Mushroom Umami Herb Seasoning Rub, Simple Truth Natural Blend Beef & Mushroom Patties, Private Selection Grilled Mushroom & Truffle Oil Thin Crust Pizza

6. For the Planet

Consumers are more interested than ever before in the environmental impact of their lifestyle choices. According to a recent survey from 84.51°, 35% of Kroger shoppers strongly agree they are more conscious of food waste since the onset of COVID-19 and more than half plan to continue taking steps to limit food waste after the pandemic. In the coming year, consumers will find a growing selection of eco-friendly products that reduce their carbon footprint, including plant-based and plant-blended meats, sustainably packaged products and more.

Products to try: Simple Truth Emerge Plant Based Chick'n Patties, Simple Truth Emerge Plant Based (Beef) Patties and Grinds, Simple Truth Organic Roasted Seaweed Snack, Simple Truth Organic Air-Chilled Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs, Simple Truth Organic Lentil Dal Soup

7. Fresh Innovation

Forget Silicon Valley—consumers can find the latest emerging technology in their local produce aisles. From no-cry onions to in-store hydroponic farms to plant-based coatings like Apeel™ that extend the shelf life of produce, shoppers will see more innovative solutions launch in the coming year to help keep their favorite fruits and vegetables at the peak of freshness longer.

Products to try: Simple Truth Organic Honeycrisp Apples, Kroger Happy Eyes Sweet Onions, Kroger Fresh Avocados, Kroger Fresh Limes

