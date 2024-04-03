KROGER, SPIN MASTER, BIC TO LEAD AT 2024 AMERICAS EDITION OF BREAK THE CEILING TOUCH THE SKY®

Most successful organisations to come together to share best practices on leadership, DEI and success.

NEW YORK, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroger, Spin Master and BIC will lead a team of 25 C-Suite executives from the world's most successful Companies as speakers and mentors for the 2024 Americas Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® – the success and leadership summit for women to be held in New York on July 16, 2024 House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd (HORP) shared today. Colleen Lindholz, President, Kroger Health; Max Rangel, CEO & Global President, Spin Master and Chester Twigg, Global Chief Commercial Officer, BIC will serve as Co-Chairs for this edition of the summit.

Break the ceiling touch the sky® (established in 2014) enables Companies to accelerate gender equality and its positive impact at their organizations via the sharing of cross-industry best practices on leadership, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and success. The summit is an easy and effective way for leaders to learn from the best-of-the-best executives and organizations that join across industries to lead the forum. The 2024 Americas Edition of summit will include participation of several of the world's most successful organizations participating via focused panel discussions, inspirational keynotes, the DEI Challenge, and a special speed mentoring segment led by C-Suite leaders sharing their own and their Companies latest techniques for success.

Break the ceiling touch the sky® supports HORP'S Mission 2029 for a Better World – its global initiative focused on quintupling the number of female CEOs (from 14 in 2020 to 70 in 2029) in the world's 500 largest companies and doubling the number of male CEOs actively investing in gender diversity and inclusion. Lindholz, Twigg and Rangel lead as members of the global advisory council of Break the ceiling touch the sky®.

Since 2014, Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky® has enabled the success of close to 40,000 women leaders and several thousand male champions for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion via the summit and associated programs from HORP. The summit is supported by the world's most successful Companies which continue to realize business, innovation and organizational benefits from the acceleration of gender equality within their organizations.

Colleen Lindholz, President, Kroger Health shared, "In the United States, women are leading more than ever. Together, we are driving change, creating opportunity, and defining a more innovative, inclusive future. In healthcare, we see it every day in the more than 2200 Kroger family of pharmacies and 220 clinics across the USA. We are proud to once again champion the cause at the 2024 Americas Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky and support Mission 2029 for a Better World."

Chester Twigg, Global Chief Commercial Officer, BIC shared, "We are delighted to be a partner and a sponsor of Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky® in multiple geographies and also serve on the MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD council. At BIC, we are committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive culture where team members are encouraged to understand, and be curious about other's experiences, cultures, and perspectives. Break the ceiling touch the sky® perfectly aligns with the BIC commitment of creating an inclusive environment where female leaders can grow and thrive and reach executive levels of leadership. It is our utmost pleasure to be long-standing partners, globally, as well as in North America."

Max Rangel, CEO and Global President, Spin Master shared, "Being open-minded and embracing diversity are values we hold closely as part of Spin Master's culture. We believe that diversity of thought fuels new ideas and innovations, which is essential to helping us to reimagine everyday play. Our hope is that we can continue to advance inclusivity to foster a workplace where everyone has an equal opportunity to thrive and are delighted to partner with Break the ceiling touch the sky® to further our goal."

Bob McDonald, Member of the "Mission 2029 For a Better World" Global Advisory Council and 8th Secretary, Department of Veterans Affairs and retired Chairman, President & CEO of The Procter & Gamble Company commented, "Gender diverse companies are financially more successful, better employers, greater innovators, and better corporate citizens. By accelerating gender diversity at the world's largest companies first through Mission 2029 for a better world and Break the ceiling touch the sky®, we can accelerate global business and influence a more sustainable, better world. It is clear that Companies are making progress in terms of gender-balanced leadership but many more Companies can benefit from the insights and best practices of the more advanced, gender-balanced companies to accelerate their own progress. I encourage Companies to join the 2024 Americas Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® and also join Mission 2029 for a Better World."

Commented Anthony A. Rose, Founder Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional and author of the book Break the ceiling touch the sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women "The 2024 Americas Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® offers Companies a cost effective means to unlock the full potential of diversity & inclusion on their business and in particular support the success and development of their leaders, especially female leaders! Participants get to learn cutting edge best practices for leadership, diversity, and success from the best leaders today across business categories and then reapply these same practices within their own Companies for maximum impact. Sponsors get the opportunity to lead for the Break the ceiling touch the sky® overall movement which through the summit and book annually touches several thousand high-impact leaders around the world."

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. (HORP) is a global leader in executive development and the Talent, Training and Transformation areas of business via its brands Break the ceiling touch the sky®, BeliEVE® and CEOSmith®. HORP enables organizations around the world to build competitive advantage via better diversity & inclusion, better leadership, and better business. HORP also publishes the annual Break the ceiling touch the sky® 101 Best Global Companies for women in leadership Index – that is increasingly being used by organizations worldwide to benchmark their own progress on gender diversity at the Board and C-Suite.

