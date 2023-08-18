Kroger Supports Disaster Response to Uplift Communities Impacted by Maui Wildfires

The Kroger Co.

18 Aug, 2023, 14:45 ET

CINCINNATI, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) announced today it will direct $100,000 in disaster relief for those affected by the wildfires in Hawaii. This support will include a $50,000 grant from The Kroger Co. Foundation and $50,000 in food donations to the Maui Food Bank, a Feeding America-affiliated food bank coordinating local relief efforts. These donations will help individuals and families displaced by the fires.

"The devastation caused by the wildfires in Maui is unimaginable," said Rodney McMullen, chairman and CEO of Kroger. "Rescue crews and support organizations on the ground are only now assessing the impact and beginning the long road to recovery. We hope Kroger's support will feed the spirit of those who are affected and those helping the community rebuild."

Kroger also is making it easy for many customers to support relief efforts by rounding up their purchase to the nearest dollar or making a donation at checkout stations at Fred Meyer, King Soopers, Ralph's, Smith's and Food4Less stores. These donations through the end of August will benefit the Maui Food Bank.

The Kroger Co. Foundation also directs $500,000 in funding to the American Red Cross through its Annual Disaster Giving Program to help the organization prepare for and respond to disasters across the U.S.

"We're incredibly grateful to The Kroger Co. Foundation for their support of Maui Food Bank," said Maui Food Bank Executive Director Rich Yust. "As we actively work to aid those impacted by the wildfires, this type of support not only helps to provide immediate relief, but it also helps us prepare for the long recovery ahead. The support and compassion we are experiencing from the entire country is humbling, and it keeps us motivated to continue supporting our Maui community in every way we can during this time of need."

"We understand how devastating wildfires can be for our own associates, customers and communities," said Keith Dailey, group vice president, corporate affairs at Kroger. "Retailers are often the first on the scene and the last to leave in a disaster, and we've seen the power of a good, nutritious meal during a difficult time. We hope we can bring a little comfort to those who are grieving and displaced today."

About Kroger
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

