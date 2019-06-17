Kroger Technology Named to Computerworld's Top 100 Best Places to Work in IT

CINCINNATI, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced Kroger Technology has been named to Computerworld magazine's Top 100 Best Places to Work in IT for 2019. For the third consecutive year, Kroger's technology team has been recognized by the annual list for having an innovative, industry-leading workplace culture. This year, Kroger ranks 49th among big companies.

"It is an inspiring time to be a part of Kroger Technology, a team leading disruption and transformation to improve the customer experience," said Yael Cosset, senior vice president and chief information officer. "In support of Restock Kroger, we are creating a seamless model to provide our customers with anything, anytime, anywhere powered by technology."

The 100 Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top work environments for technology professionals by Computerworld. The list is developed based on categories like benefits, career development, training and retention. Computerworld also conducts surveys of IT workers, and their responses are a factor in determining the rankings.

For the complete Computerworld Top 100 Best Places to Work in IT list, view here.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are nearly half a million associates who serve nine million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

