Kroger to Participate in BMO 13th Annual Farm to Market Conference

CINCINNATI, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced that Mike Schlotman, Kroger's executive vice president and CFO, will address investors at the BMO 13th Annual Farm to Market Conference at 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

The presentation will broadcast online at ir.kroger.com. Click on "Events, Presentations & Webcasts" to access the event. The presentation will be available in an archived format for one week following the conference.