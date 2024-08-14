Kroger Wellness Festival Returns September 27 & 28

Third Eye Blind and Jason Derulo to perform free concerts at the festival

CINCINNATI, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger (NYSE: KR) Wellness Festival presented by PepsiCo and P&G returns September 27 and 28, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., to a new location on Fifth Street, in Downtown Cincinnati.

The free health and wellness festival celebrates physical, mental and emotional health for the whole family. The festival will showcase more than 200 experiences and food offerings focused on six core pillars of transformation: balance, breathe, care, move, play and uplift.

Festival attendees can experience fitness activities, cooking demos, panel discussions, exhibitions, workshops, and live music across six stages from brand sponsors: P&G, Gatorade, Kenvue, BODYARMOR, smartwater and American Greetings.

Headlining the Festival are two free concerts. Friday's concert, presented by Campbell's, will feature Third Eye Blind and Saturday's concert, presented by GoGo squeeZ® will feature Jason Derulo. Three-time MVP and World Series Champion Alex Rodriguez, Food Network star and James Beard-award winning chef Maneet Chauhan, New York Times bestselling cookbook author Chrissy Teigen, MMA star Dustin Poirier, and former WNBA player and registered dietitian nutritionist Briana Butler, among many others, will also appear at the festival. The full schedule will be released later this month.

"We're excited to bring the Kroger Wellness Festival to a larger location with two full days of free, interactive health-centered programs that focus on fitness, mindfulness and overall wellness," said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health. "This festival is another opportunity for the community to access resources that encourage heathy eating and living, in a family-friendly atmosphere."

"At PepsiCo, we are dedicated to lifting up the communities in which we work and live. The Kroger Wellness Festival is a fantastic opportunity to bring people together and provide them with engaging experiences and knowledge to lead healthier lives," said Brad Hoener, SVP, PepsiCo. "PepsiCo is a proud co-presenting sponsor inspiring festival guests to create more smiles for themselves and their families with every sip and bite."

To assist with the safety and security of festival attendees and supporters, the Kroger Wellness Festival will prohibit the use of carts, wagons, suitcases, strollers without children, duffle bags, oversized backpacks, roller bags, and wheeled carriers of any kind at this year's festival.

For more information about the Kroger Wellness Festival, visit www.kroger.com/wellnessfestival.

