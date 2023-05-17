Kroger Wins SEAL 2023 Business Sustainability Award for Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Impact Plan

SEAL Awards recognize leadership, transparency and commitment to sustainable business practices

CINCINNATI, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced it has been named a 2023 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards winner in the Environmental Initiatives category. The SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement and Leadership) Awards honor the organizations and leaders dedicated to making real progress on the most pressing issues of our time, including climate change and environmental challenges. Kroger received the honor in recognition of its signature Zero Hunger | Zero Waste impact plan.

"We are honored to receive the SEAL Award for Kroger's continued focus on creating a world free from hunger and waste," said Mary Ellen Adcock, Kroger's senior vice president, operations. "As our store and facility teams work to implement this vision and uplift the communities we serve, we appreciate the recognition of our progress and transparency."

In the first five years of the impact plan, Kroger and its associates achieved:

  • $1.65 billion in giving to hunger relief, which includes 582 million pounds of surplus food donated, for a total of 2.9 billion meals directed to communities
  • $54.6 million in grants from the Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation
  • $5.2 million in Innovation Fund grants for social entrepreneurs through the Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation's signature program

"We are especially honored to receive this recognition after working to deepen the integration of Zero Hunger | Zero Waste in our operations the last two years," said Keith Dailey, Kroger's group vice president of corporate affairs and chief sustainability officer. "Kroger's operators – from retail operations to merchandising and Our Brands leaders – are driving incredible progress against the company's ambitious goals through innovation and execution in stores and across the enterprise."

SEAL Award winners are determined by a holistic methodology that measures applicants against established benchmark metrics that demonstrate true impact and progress towards a healthy planet and a sustainable future.

To learn more about Kroger's Zero Hunger | Zero Waste progress visit here. More information about the SEAL Business Sustainability Award winners is available at sealawards.com/sustainability-award-2023.

About Kroger
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

