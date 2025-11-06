Kroger's Freshgiving Meal Returns

Retailer drops price on zero-compromise holiday shopping guide for the fourth year

CINCINNATI, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America's grocer today shared the launch of its 2025 Freshgiving meal bundle, offering customers a complete holiday dinner for ten at an industry-leading price of less than $4.75 per person, delivering an exceptional combination of quality, convenience and value. Packed with classic Thanksgiving staples and fresh ingredients, the zero-compromise guide reflects Kroger's commitment to provide fresh, affordable food while supporting families during the holiday season.

This season, Kroger is once again offering customers an affordable meal with zero-compromise on value, convenience or quality. Shop these long-held holiday favorites that will feed ten people all under $4.75 per person.

"At Kroger, we believe families deserve a Thanksgiving meal that is affordable and delicious," said Mary Ellen Adcock, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchant and Marketing Officer. "Especially this year, we are giving our customers the quality they expect and the value they love, ensuring everyone has a memorable holiday."

Freshgiving Meal Bundle

Kroger® Whole Frozen Turkey (14-16 pounds)

Kroger® Turkey Stuffing

Kroger® Chicken Broth

Kroger® Super Sweet Corn

Kroger® Baby Carrots

Kroger® Whole Berry Cranberry Sauce

Sweet Jewel Yams

Kroger® Idaho Potatoes

Campbell's® Turkey Gravy

Kroger® French Sliced Green Beans

Kroger® Cream of Mushroom Soup

Kroger® Crispy French-Fried Onions

Kroger® Brown and Serve Rolls

Kroger ® Traditional Ready-to-Bake Pie Crusts

Kroger® 100% Pure Canned Pumpkin Puree

Kroger® Original Whipped Topping

At Kroger, customers do not have to choose between a good meal and a good deal. That means customers can get the products they need, want and love for their families with clear savings right at the shelf. With Kroger's Fresh & Quality Guarantees, customers never have to compromise high-quality for low prices. In addition to its Freshgiving meal bundle, the retailer is offering unmatched savings on key seasonal items including:

Stove Top Stuffing—$1.77

Kroger® Broth 32 oz.—99 cents

Heinz Gravy—two for $4

Cool Whip—two for $4

Kroger® Cut Sweet Jewel Yams in Syrup 29 oz.—two for $6

Ocean Spray Cranberries—$1.99

Bakery Fresh Pumpkin Pie—$5.49

Give Back

The Kroger Family of Companies invites customers to join in their mission to fight food insecurity. From now until January 1, customers in participating divisions will have the opportunity to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar with donations going directly to local hunger relief organizations. Donations can be made at checkout with Kroger associates, self-checkout or online.

Kroger continues to provide year-round support through charitable giving and donating surplus fresh food. Since launching Kroger's Zero Hunger | Zero Waste impact plan, it has directed more than 3.9 billion meals to nourish communities. To learn more about Zero Hunger | Zero Waste, visit here .

Prices valid beginning November 12. Prices and products may vary by geography.

