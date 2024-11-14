Kroger's Freshgiving Prices are Lower than Everyday Low

Retailer drops price on zero-compromise shopping guide for the third year; more than $800 in savings available on holiday staples

CINCINNATI, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today shared its zero-compromise Freshgiving meal offering customers a holiday basket that includes all the staples for less than $4.85 per person—even more affordable than the retailer's turkey day bundle last year. Complete with pumpkin pie, turkey at the center of the plate and plenty of fresh sides, this feast is sure to please.

This season, Kroger is once again offering customers an affordable meal with zero-compromise on value, convenience or quality.

"As families gather together to give thanks and reflect on all they are grateful for, we are humbled to be part of their celebrations," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's Chairman and CEO. "At Kroger, we are incredibly thankful for our outstanding associates and for another year of serving our communities and feeding our neighbors in need. From life's most joyous moments to a simple family dinner, we understand the important role food plays in connecting us, showing love and expressing gratitude. Bringing people together to experience this joy is at the heart of our Thanksgiving basket and Kroger's everyday promise to be Fresh for Everyone."

Meal Bundle

This season, Kroger is once again offering customers an affordable meal with zero-compromise on value, convenience or quality. Shop these long-held holiday favorites that will feed ten people all under $4.85 per person:

Kroger® Brand Whole Frozen Turkey (14-16 pounds)—as low as 49 cents per pound.

per pound. Kroger® Brand Turkey Stuffing

Kroger® Brand Chicken Broth

Kroger® Brand Super Sweet Corn

Kroger® Brand Baby Carrots

Kroger® Whole Berry Cranberry Sauce

Sweet Jewel Yams

Kroger® Brand Idaho Potatoes

Campbell's ® Turkey Gravy

® Turkey Gravy Kroger® Brand French Sliced Green Beans

Campbell's Cream of Mushroom Soup

Cream of Mushroom Soup Kroger Crispy French-Fried Onions

Kroger® Brand Brown and Serve Rolls

and Serve Rolls Kroger ® Brand Traditional Ready-to-Bake Pie Crusts

Kroger® Brand 100% Pure Canned Pumpkin Puree

Kroger® Brand Original Whipped Topping

Customers can also look forward to more than $800 in available Freshgiving savings, including hot weekly digital deals on items across the store, BOGOs, 4X fuel points Fridays and 4X fuel points on gift card purchases (limited time only).

Convenience Options

For families who want to spend less time in the kitchen and more time around the table, Home Chef offers heat-and-eat Thanksgiving meals and sides at Kroger Family of Companies stores. The simple, stress-free proteins and sides can be bundled for more savings, including turkey or ham and six sides serving four to six people, starting at $75. Customers can enjoy heat-and-eat sides such as homestyle stuffing, maple pecan mashed sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole and mashed potatoes. For larger gatherings, Home Chef's Family Feast is the ultimate value, serving six to twelve people for $105. Customers can plan ahead and order here.

Expect the Unexpected

Expand the Freshgiving spread to include a few unexpected items that guests will gobble up. Try adding delicious appetizers, nontraditional sides and surprising desserts such as:

Kroger® Cheesy Garlic Pull Apart Bread

Simple Truth™ Fig & Thyme Crisp Crackers

Private Selection® Honey Fig Spread

Private Selection® Hot Pepper Bacon Spread

Private Selection® Porcini Mushroom Truffle Macaroni

Extra Large Cooked Shrimp

Private Selection® Pineapple Upside Down Cakes

Private Selection® Red Velvet Bundt Cakes

Meal Prep

Experts from Kroger's The Fresh Lane blog have customers covered with tons of holiday inspiration including the secrets to sensational homemade stuffing, a side dish guide, appetizer ideas and more. Check out these tips and tricks from The Fresh Lane to make the day a breeze.

Meal Prep Timeline : New this year, the retailer is giving Freshgiving hosts a meal prep timeline starting their to-do lists two-weeks prior to Turkey Day so home cooks can stress less and enjoy time with family and friends more. Planning is even easier with these make ahead sides to ease kitchen traffic.

New this year, the retailer is giving Freshgiving hosts a meal prep timeline starting their to-do lists two-weeks prior to Turkey Day so home cooks can stress less and enjoy time with family and friends more. Planning is even easier with these make ahead sides to ease kitchen traffic. Turkey Tips: Kroger is dishing out the juiciest turkey tips including a handy calculator to determine how much turkey needed to feed everyone at the table and how long to thaw and cook the main course.

Kroger is dishing out the juiciest turkey tips including a handy calculator to determine how much turkey needed to feed everyone at the table and how long to thaw and cook the main course. Gravy 101: The ultimate game plan for a side that does it all. Check out these tips and tricks to make crowd-pleasing gravy.

The ultimate game plan for a side that does it all. Check out these tips and tricks to make crowd-pleasing gravy. Mashed Potato Calculator: Customers can use the Fresh Lane's mashed potato calculator to find out how many pounds of spuds needed to whip up homemade mashed potatoes—can be used for any potato type. And a comprehensive guide to potatoes that hosts did not know they needed. Learn all about the different types of potatoes and their culinary application.

Give Back

The Kroger Family of Companies invites customers to join in their mission to fight food insecurity. From now until January 1, customers in participating divisions will have the opportunity to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar with donations going directly to local hunger relief organizations. Donations can be made at checkout with Kroger associates, self-checkout or online.

Kroger continues to provide year-round support through charitable giving and donating surplus fresh food. Since launching Kroger's Zero Hunger | Zero Waste impact plan, it has directed more than 3.4 billion meals to nourish communities and plans to donate 10 billion meals by 2030, upon completion of the merger with Albertsons Cos. To learn more about Zero Hunger | Zero Waste, visit here.

For even more fresh products and everyday savings, visit Kroger.com or the Kroger app, offering more than $600 in savings available weekly in digital coupons--$800 for Freshgiving. With more than 30,000 mouthwatering possibilities, customers are a swipe away from inspiration to reality. Kroger is worth it every time.

Customers can shop their Thanksgiving favorites and more at Kroger's Thanksgiving shop in store, through Kroger Pickup and Delivery, offering the same products at the same low prices no matter how they shop. Save even more with Boost by Kroger Plus, the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99.

Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® eligible cardmembers may now redeem a free one-year, next-day Boost membership or cardholders who are current annual Boost members may receive a free one-year extension of their next-day Boost membership. To learn more and redeem this Kroger Rewards World Elite Mastercard® cardmember offer visit the Boost Membership Benefits page.

*The creditor and issuer of the Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® is U.S. Bank National Association, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated.

Price per person is inclusive of store coupons and discounts. Pricing may vary by geography.

Media assets are available for download here.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly 420,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.