Kroll Named 2025 Global Leader in Fairness Opinions

Maintains Top Position in LSEG's Fairness Opinion Rankings for Over 20 Years

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroll, the leading independent provider of global financial and risk advisory solutions, today announced that it ranked No.1 for the total number of fairness opinions globally in 2025 as reported by LSEG (formerly known as Refinitiv), maintaining this leadership position for over 20 years.

Kroll continues to set the standard among independent financial advisors with its market-leading Transaction Opinions practice, which provides boards of directors, special committees and the C-suite with independent financial advice and opinions. Over the 20 years that the team has maintained its leadership position, Kroll has rendered over 1,500 fairness opinions worldwide, covering transactions with an aggregate deal value exceeding $1 trillion.

Chris Janssen, Global Head of Transaction Opinions at Kroll said, "We are honored to be recognized once again as the global leader in fairness opinions. This achievement reflects our strong reputation for delivering independent financial advice that withstands rigorous scrutiny. Our global team combines deep transactional expertise with Kroll's extensive valuation capabilities to guide clients through critical decisions and help them fulfill their fiduciary duties with trusted analysis and sound opinions."

About Kroll

As the leading independent provider of financial and risk advisory solutions, Kroll leverages our unique insights, data and technology to help clients stay ahead of complex demands. Kroll's global team continues the firm's nearly 100-year history of trusted expertise spanning risk, governance, transactions and valuation. Our advanced solutions and intelligence provide clients the foresight they need to create an enduring competitive advantage. At Kroll, our values define who we are and how we partner with clients and communities. Learn more at Kroll.com.

M&A advisory, capital raising and secondary market advisory services in the United States are provided by Kroll Securities, LLC (member FINRA/SIPC). M&A advisory, capital raising and secondary market advisory services in the United Kingdom are provided by Kroll Securities Ltd., which is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Valuation Advisory Services in India are provided by Kroll Advisory Private Limited (formerly, Duff & Phelps India Private Limited), under a category 1 merchant banker license issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

