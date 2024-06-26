KRTH 101's 'Salute to the USO' Live Radiothon featuring Tiffany Haddish, Jo Koy and other top comedians to be held at Laugh Factory on June 27th from 6-10 am

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KRTH 101 radio's annual 'Salute to the USO' live radiothon will be held at the world-famous Laugh Factory Hollywood on Thursday, June 27 from 6 to 10 am PDT.

Hosted by top-rated KRTH radio personalities Gary Bryan and Lisa Stanley, the radiothon will feature Tiffany Haddish, Jo Koy and other top comedians. The live audience will include active duty service members and military veterans. The radio audience is expected to be more than 3 million people. Listeners can hear the broadcast on KRTH at 101.1 FM in Southern California, or throughout the nation at audacy.com or on the Audacy app.

"We thank the Laugh Factory for once again being the key partner for our radiothon, which over the years has raised over $5 million over the last decade to support our troops through the work of the USO at LAX", said Gary Bryan. "We are especially pleased that a dozen comedians will be part of this year's show."

"As always, Laugh Factory is very pleased to support our troops," said owner Jamie Masada. "We want give special thanks to Tiffany Haddish, Jo Koy and the other comedians who will get up very early Thursday morning to be part of this noble effort."

News media attending the event will have the opportunity to interview participating comedians (including Disabled American Veterans Thom Tran and Jeff King), as well as selected audience members, Masada said.

Founded in 1979, the iconic Laugh Factory spreads joy and laughter through its clubs and online presence and by developing new comedic talents. Laugh Factory also fosters hope with its Comedy Camp for at-risk youth, free holiday feasts and countless fundraisers for social justice and other worthy causes.

The Laugh Factory • 8001 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90046 • www.laughfactory.com

Contact: Greg Waskul (818) 926-0079 or [email protected]

