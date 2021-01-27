Kruger Products' Memphis site announces new facial tissue line

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Kruger Products L.P. ("KPLP") announced that its subsidiary K.T.G. (USA) Inc. ("KTG") will be investing more than $20 million in a new facial converting line at its site in Memphis, TN. The installation is expected to be completed in Q1/2022 and will create 27 new jobs.

"This new converting line will have the latest technology and flexibility to produce a wide range of product formats for our strategic private label customers and KPLP's White Cloud® brand", said Gordon Goss, SVP & GM, U.S. & Mexico Consumer Business. "This new investment is part of our broader focus on expanding our business in the U.S. and to offering high quality tissue products to our customers."

About Kruger Products L.P.

Kruger Products L.P. is one of North America's leading manufacturers of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. KPLP operates eight FSC® (FSC® C104904) certified plants in North America. For more information, visit www.krugerproducts.ca .

SOURCE Kruger Products L.P.