Kryon Further Accelerates RPA Adoption With the Launch of the Kryon Academy; Online Training for Certifying Business and Technical Users as Kryon Experts

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kryon, a leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution provider known for its unique technical innovations in Process Discovery and its customer-centric approach, today launched the Kryon Academy, an RPA learning resource which provides online tools and courses enabling business and tech savvy users alike to become certified Kryon RPA experts.

The Kryon Academy offers a range of training courses – from an introduction to RPA and a general overview of Kryon's solutions, to advanced courses on RPA wizard development in which participants can learn how to use over 200 advanced commands. Prospective Kryon RPA users can complete the Kryon Academy courses at their own pace, anytime and anywhere.

The courses are intuitive and designed to help both business users and technical users explore Kryon's powerful RPA capabilities via step-by-step demonstrations and examples of the most common applications. Users will be able to easily and quickly create automation workflows with the option to adjust their learning to their own daily activities. Once a course is completed, they will receive an official Kryon training certificate.

Kryon Academy training courses include the following:

RPA Developer Introduction: learn the basics of Robotic Process Automation and become familiar with Kryon's solutions and technology

Introduction to Kryon: become more familiar with Kryon's intelligent RPA offering

Advanced Commands: learn how to add advanced commands to the flow of your automation with a drag-and-drop visual interface

Additional materials will be published every week, so users can continue their learning journey and always stay up to date with the latest training materials.

"We are making it as easy as possible for any enterprise to join the new era of the fourth industrial revolution by exploring Kryon's RPA capabilities," said Harel Tayeb, CEO of Kryon. "The Kryon Academy makes it effective and convenient for anyone to receive proper RPA technology training, giving them the confidence and knowledge to incorporate it into their day-to-day workspace before it's even rolled out in their organization."

The Kryon Academy, together with the recently launched Kryon Online Studio, will bring the RPA revolution into any enterprise.

Sign up for the Academy at https://www.kryonsystems.com/rpa-academy/.

About Kryon

Kryon delivers innovative, intelligent Robotic Process Automation (RPA) that speaks the language of business. This understanding of enterprise operation yields solutions that enable true digital transformation. Using patented AI technologies, our Intelligent RPA platform offers the only comprehensive process discovery and automation tool capable of continuous process optimization. Kryon Process Discovery enables any enterprise to be fully automated in unprecedented time and at unparalleled cost-effectiveness expanding the benefits of RPA for maximum ROI. The Kryon RPA platform can be leveraged for all three kinds of automation: unattended (on virtual machines); attended (on desktops); and Hybrid Automation where there is interaction between the virtual and human workforce for greater ROI on automation investments and enterprise-wide business operations improvement.

