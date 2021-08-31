Kryon Positioned as an "Innovator" in NelsonHall's NEAT Vendor Evaluation for Intelligent Automation Platforms

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kryon ®, the pioneers of full-cycle automation with an innovative approach to robotic process automation (RPA) and process discovery, is announcing its recognition as an Innovator in NelsonHall's NEAT Vendor Evaluation for Intelligent Automation Platforms. The evaluation notes that Kryon is strong in integrating process discovery technology into the automation suite, including the ability to guide new users through processes and compliance with stringent security requirements.

Additionally, NelsonHall identified Kryon as an Innovator Overall and for End-to-End Process Identification Automation, the ability to incorporate machine learning (ML), and the ability for business users to develop automation.

Mike Smart, Senior Analyst and Operations Officer with NelsonHall, said: "NelsonHall identified Kryon as an Innovator due to its strong automated process discovery and automation capabilities. By deploying Kryon's process discovery client, an organization can gain a much greater understanding of its own business processes. The ability to import discovered processes into Kryon's Studio automation tool can greatly reduce the time to develop automation workflows. Also, Kryon's investment in Full-Cycle Automation aaS through the cloud allows for much greater flexibility and reduces the time to launch automations."

"We are pleased to be once again recognized by NelsonHall for our strength and expertise in the RPA market," said Harel Tayeb, CEO, Kryon. "When it comes to integrating process discovery and automation, Kryon is unmatched in the value we deliver. We maintain relentless commitment to deliver best-in-class automation solutions which address needs of our enterprise customers."

The NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) analyzes the performance of vendors offering intelligent automation (IA) platforms. The NEAT tool allows strategic sourcing managers to assess vendors' capabilities across a range of criteria and business situations and identify the best-performing vendors.

About Kryon

A leading innovator in enterprise automation solutions, Kryon's Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform provides customers with cutting-edge technology, enhanced integration, and unprecedented accessibility through its user-friendly interface. The Kryon Full-Cycle Automation™ solution includes first-to-market features like Real-Time Process Discovery for effortless mapping of business processes with comprehensive reporting, eliminating the need for costly consultants. Kryon is the first to offer Full-Cycle Automation as a Service (FCAaaS), an agile cloud-based suite combining rapid deployment with fast, flexible scalability. Kryon offers desktop-based attended RPA, virtual-machine-based unattended RPA, or a hybrid combination of both. The company's award-winning suite is used by enterprises worldwide, including AIG, Allianz, Deutsche Telekom, EY, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, HP, Microsoft, Santander Bank, Singtel, Verizon, and Wyndham Hotel Group.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. For service providers, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies.

