Kryon Powers Up Its Artificial Intelligence Capability With "AI Booster" for Even Smarter Robotic Process Automation

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kryon®, a leading robotic process automation (RPA) provider known for its business-centric approach and unique full-cycle automation solutions, announces its upcoming launch of AI Booster, a set of new artificial intelligence services based on Microsoft Azure's Cognitive Services, to create a unified RPA and AI experience that delivers smarter end-to-end deployment and management through a single, intuitive platform. The unique AI Booster will be included in Kryon's Automation Suite Version 19.4 expected in the Fall of 2019.

Kryon's AI Booster will allow business users to deploy and manage AI technology by simply dragging and dropping these elements right into personal process workflows without having to develop complicated AI applications. By connecting seamlessly to Kryon's full-cycle Automation Suite, these advanced AI capabilities will create a superior, unified RPA and AI experience.

"This exciting fusion of RPA and AI is a direct result of Kryon's ongoing strategic cooperation with Microsoft. This launch takes us to the next level of consciously feeding information and understanding an enterprise's data movements, generating more intelligent analysis and superior outcomes," said Harel Tayeb, CEO of Kryon. "AI Booster is yet another weapon in the Kryon arsenal for leveraging natural methods of communication to clearly understand and interpret users' needs. As such, it's a natural outgrowth of our innovative, advanced business users' interface strategy."

The impact of Kryon's AI Booster will be keenly felt by those responsible for handling unstructured and structured data from documents, including the BSFI and customer service fields. Key benefits are:

Enhanced automation capabilities

Reading both printed and handwritten text in images and API:

Reading both printed and handwritten text in images and API: Offering optical character recognition (OCR) to detect embedded printed and handwritten text and extract words into machine-readable character streams to enable text searching

Improved customer experience

Form recognizers:

Form recognizers: Enabling advanced machine learning to extract text, value pairs, and tables from documents, forms and receipts, while understanding the layout and relationships between fields to pull information from the document with exceptional accuracy

Smart accuracy

Text analytics:

Text analytics: Facilitating robotics to quantify human intent and apply it to business processes through four different types of highly effective analysis

AI Booster's addition to the Kryon full-cycle RPA solution demonstrates the company's ongoing investment in the growth and development of customer success. "We're able to help businesses realize their full potential faster and more effectively through Process Discovery – and now through AI Booster," said Richard French, CRO of Kryon. "It's yet another example of our non-stop development of the most innovative and impactful features for the rapidly growing automation community."

To learn more about Kryon and all of the company's latest product updates, please visit https://www.kryonsystems.com.

About Kryon

Kryon® is a leader in enterprise automation, offering the only platform on the market which encompasses both Process Discovery™ and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). This end-to-end solution maximizes ROI and cuts implementation time by up to 80%. Powered by proprietary AI technology, Kryon Process Discovery™ automatically generates a comprehensive picture of business processes, evaluates them and recommends which ones to automate. Kryon offers attended (desktop) RPA, unattended (virtual-machine-based) RPA and a hybrid combination of both. The company's award-winning platform is used by enterprises worldwide, including AIG, Ernst & Young, Deutsche Telecom, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, HP, Microsoft, Santander Bank, Singtel Optus, Sberbank, Verizon and Wyndham Hotel Group.

